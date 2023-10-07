10 Best Starfield Powers, Ranked

A key gameplay mechanic in Starfield is the customization of attributes and abilities, but as the player progresses through the game, they will be able to unlock a number of interesting powers for their character which can dramatically alter play style.
9 Phased Time Phased Time, while one of the best Starborn Powers in Starfield, is also one of the coolest. It allows the player to slow down time while maintaining their own full speed - in a manner reminiscent of Quicksilver or the Flash.
7 Particle Beam The Starborn Power Particle Beam is undoubtedly one of the best in Starfield. Dealing out extraordinary damage to enemies, the power allows the player to aim and fire a beam of pure particle energy. Although it is costly, with a total fee of 45 Power, Particle Beam is nearly unparalleled in its ability to quickly defeat even the strongest of foes. headtopics.com
5 Reactive Shield The best defense is a good offense is an adage frequently uttered; however, in Starfield, it is not without merit. A Starborn Power that lives up to this maxim is Reactive shield.
3 Gravity Wave Perhaps the best Starborn Power that alters or affects gravity, Gravity Wave allows the Spacefarer to launch a conical gravity wave at enemies which staggers and knocks them down, incapacitating them for a short time. Costing only 25 Power to use, Gravity Wave is a useful method for gaining the upper hand against tough opposition. headtopics.com
Every Outfit In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Ranked Worst To BestAssassin's Creed Mirage features a number of excellently designed outfits; however, some are cooler and come with much better perks than others.