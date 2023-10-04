10 Best Sci-Fi Horror Movies Of The 2020s

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The best sci-fi horror movies of the 2020s showcase just how far the two genres have come. As seen in the entire history of cinema, horror and sci-fi have always been a match made in hell.
10 Sputnik (2020) Set in the 1980s, Sputnik follows Tatyana, a skilled psychologist tasked with evaluating cosmonaut Konstantin, who has returned to Earth after a space mission with an alien parasite. This extraterrestrial creature emerges from Konstantin's body at night to feed on humans, but it also has a unique connection with its host.
7 Clock (2023) The unique premise of Clock secures its place alongside the best sci-fi horror movies of the 2020s. The movie is about Ella, a 37-year-old woman who is uninterested in having children - and grappling with the ensuing social pressure. Ella agrees to an experimental procedure involving an implant designed to "fix" her biological clock. headtopics.com
5 Psycho Goreman (2020) The sci-fi horror comedy Psycho Goreman follows a pair of kids named Mimi and Luke, who unearth the titular ancient alien overlord buried in their backyard. While digging, the kids also find an amulet that allows them to control the frightening alien.