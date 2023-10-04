10 Best Sci-Fi Horror Movies Of The 2020s

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The best sci-fi horror movies of the 2020s showcase just how far the two genres have come. As seen in the entire history of cinema, horror and sci-fi have always been a match made in hell.

10 Sputnik (2020) Set in the 1980s, Sputnik follows Tatyana, a skilled psychologist tasked with evaluating cosmonaut Konstantin, who has returned to Earth after a space mission with an alien parasite. This extraterrestrial creature emerges from Konstantin's body at night to feed on humans, but it also has a unique connection with its host.

7 Clock (2023) The unique premise of Clock secures its place alongside the best sci-fi horror movies of the 2020s. The movie is about Ella, a 37-year-old woman who is uninterested in having children - and grappling with the ensuing social pressure. Ella agrees to an experimental procedure involving an implant designed to "fix" her biological clock. headtopics.com

5 Psycho Goreman (2020) The sci-fi horror comedy Psycho Goreman follows a pair of kids named Mimi and Luke, who unearth the titular ancient alien overlord buried in their backyard. While digging, the kids also find an amulet that allows them to control the frightening alien.

Read more:

screenrant »

The Best Horror, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy Streaming in October 2023The best genre movies and TV coming to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, and beyond, including Dune, the James Bond franchise, Saw, and more.

The 12 Best New Horror Movies To Watch in October 2023From Five Nights at Freddy's to The Exorcist: Believer and Pet Sematary: Bloodlines here are the best horror movies coming this October.

The 25 Best R-Rated Horror Movies of All Time, RankedHalloween, The Exorcist, and Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho are among the best, scariest R-rated horror movies ever made.

20 Scariest Horror Movies That Are Too Disturbing to Re-WatchFrom Hereditary to Infinity Pool to The Human Centipede 2, these are the scariest horror movies that may be too scary for a re-watch!

Courteney Cox Horror Series Parodies Iconic Scary New Movies In New Season 2 PostersSeason 2 debuts Friday, October 13 on Starz.

What to stream: New horror movies and more to ring in OctoberOctober means spooky season, which means there’s a new slate of streaming movies this week to set the mood — whatever mood might help you get into the Halloween mindset.