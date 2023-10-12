10 Best Places to Watch Anime Online

A common issue that both new and veteran anime fans may encounter is trying to identify the best place to watch anime online. Given just how many different options there are, including popular platforms such as Crunchyroll and Netflix, it may be difficult to assess which of them best suits one's personal needs and wants, or just how different they are to each other.

10 Max Max, formerly known as HBO Max, may not have as large a portfolio of anime shows as other streaming services, but it is absolutely a case of quality over quantity. The best anime available on Max include not only the beloved Ghibli movies but also other classic works that range from nightmare-inducing horror titles to heartfelt romance stories.

8 Tubi One thing that differentiates Tubi from most other streaming services is that it is completely free, whereas most typically require a fee. Naturally, this also translates into a difference in terms of quality of experience, with those opting to stream on Tubi having to accept regular ads, as there is no option available to disable them. headtopics.com

6 Hulu While it may not necessarily have as many exclusive titles as other services, Hulu is a seriously solid contender as far as anime titles are concerned, providing shows that cover a large variety of genres and demographics for subscribers to enjoy.

5 YouTube This may come as a surprise to those unaware, but YouTube can actually be a fairly good option in terms of watching anime online for free. There are cases of copyright holders making certain titles available for free, for different reasons, allowing viewers to enjoy these experiences at no cost whatsoever. headtopics.com

3 HiDive Not only available in multiple countries, but also generally associated with a lower cost than similar services, HiDive is a highly competitive option when it comes to choosing where to watch anime online.

