10 Best Movies About Writing, From 'Adaptation' to 'The Shining'

Writing is a noble profession: Fiction or non-fiction, novels or screenplays, poetry or journalism. Writing of all kinds brings worlds into being through words on a formerly blank piece of paper, engaging readers and bringing them to think about things in the world that they might have otherwise never paid attention to.

10 'Spotlight' (2015) The surprising indie winner of the 88th Best Picture Oscar, Spotlight is a drama based on the true story of how the Boston Globe uncovered a massive scandal of child molestation within the local Catholic Archdiocese.Spotlight is terrifically made, with excellent directing and a set of flooring performances. Its true power, however, comes from its narrative and the way it's able to shake any viewer to their core. It's a sensitive but devastating take on this horrific true event and its implications, offering perspective on the importance of free journalism.

Both moving and thought-provoking, uplifting and tragic, this is a film that's bound to feel like a warm hug after a tough day, but is also quite likely to break your heart. Its celebration of art, poetry, and writing as weapons against conformism is deeply stirring, and pure inspiration for those who need it.

COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Many movies have been made with writing of some kind as one of their central subjects. Whether it's a horror film like The Shining, or a subtler approach to the art form like Dead Poets Society, these are films that never fail to expand the imagination of all who watch them, whether they're passionate about writing or not.

9 'Dead Poets Society' (1989) With director Peter Weir and star Robin Williams at the top of their game, Dead Poets Society has cemented itself as one of the most endearing gems of '80s American cinema. It's a beautiful dramedy about a teacher in a prestigious New England boys' boarding school, who uses poetry to help his students reach new heights of self-expression.

8 'Misery' (1990) One of the best Stephen King movie adaptations, Misery is a horror thriller where a famous author is rescued from a car crash by his #1 fan, but he realizes that what he's been pulled into is a nightmare of captivity and abuse.

Putting a fresh spin on its genre and offering a scathing critique of fan culture, the film is an absolutely horrifying experience that makes you feel all the tension and uncertainty that the protagonist is going through. Kathy Bates's masterful Oscar-winning performance as the villain is just the cherry on top of an already great thriller.

7 'All the President's Men' (1976) Written by the criminally underrated William Goldman, All the President's Men is about the real Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, as they uncover the details of the Watergate scandal that led to Richard Nixon's resignation as president.A tribute to journalistic integrity and an intriguing inside look at an infamous moment in American history, All the President's Men has aged like fine wine. The Robert Redford-Dustin Hoffman combo is acting dynamite, as they lead the fascinating story with their charm and energy.

6 'Naked Lunch' (1991) If you enjoy mind-twisting surrealistic movies with something interesting to say, then legendary Canadian filmmaker David Cronenberg's Naked Lunch, about an exterminator who accidentally becomes involved in a secret government plot, is a must-see.

Naked Lunch is where Cronenberg brought his creative style to the weirdest, most absurd, most surrealistic that it had ever been. It's a pretty unique kind of biopic-ish film, not so much an adaptation of William S. Burrough's novel as it is a paranoid fantasy that explores his drug-induced writing process and style.

5 'Barton Fink' (1991) In the early years of their career, the Coen brothers made a wide variety of excellent films together. Few, however, are remembered as fondly as the highly acclaimed Barton Fink, the story of a New York playwright who moves to California to write for the movies, discovering the hellish truth of Hollywood in the process.

An interesting exploration of writer's block and a biting parody of old Hollywood and all its flaws, the movie uses some potent surrealistic elements to empower its story. Atmospheric and amusing, it's one of the Coens brothers' best early works.

4 'The Shining' (1980) Stanley Kubrick is usually considered one of the greatest filmmakers in the game. Although The Shining was hated by critics at the time of its release, it's now considered one of the best horror movies ever. It's about a writer, his wife, and their son, heading to an isolated hotel for the winter where a sinister presence lurks.Stephen King, who wrote the novel that the film is based on, once described the book as just a little story about writer's block. There's a lot more to it than only that, as Kubrick's adaptation is a genuinely terrifying experience full of great twists, great acting, and great shots.

3 'Adaptation' (2002) Charlie Kaufman is a genius screenwriter and Adaptation - his second collaboration with director Spike Jonze - is one of his most brilliant scripts. It stars Nicolas Cage as Kaufman himself, who's struggling to adapt a book for the screen, which is made worse by his fictional brother Donald (also played by Cage) moving in with him.

Full of Kaufman's signature meta sense of humor, ingenious commentary on the art of storytelling, and thought-provoking themes and character arcs, Adaptation is an outrageous dramedy for those who love to see fresh and unique additions to the genre.

2 'Sunset Boulevard' (1950) The iconic director Billy Wilder explored all genres that there were to explore over the course of his career, including (quite notably) film noir. His best work in this area is Sunset Boulevard, about a screenwriter who develops a dangerous relationship with a faded film star determined to make a triumphant return to the spotlight.

At once a smart critique of contemporary Hollywood, a suspenseful crime drama, and a groundbreaking character study, the film is remembered as one of the best of the era of classic Hollywood, for plenty of good reasons.

1 'Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters' (1985) If you just want to learn about the life of Japanese writer Yukio Mishima, read his Wikipedia page. Paul Schrader's Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters takes a much bolder approach than most biopics, guiding viewers deep into the spirit and essence of its subject by paralleling events in his life with three of his most famous novels.

A Life in Four Chapters is a masterful work of art, arguing that in order to truly know a writer, you must know the deepest aspects of their soul, which are always reflected in their art. Visually striking, flawlessly directed, and phenomenally written, it's a movie that all fans of literature ought to check out.

