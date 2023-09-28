10 Best Michael Gambon Movies, Ranked

These are Michael Gambon’s 10 best movies. Gambon's incredibly long career includes credits in dozens of notable films, but a ranking of his best movies should only include those in which he played a substantial role.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Michael Gambon was one of the most talented and celebrated actors of his time, and after his death at the age of 82, reflecting on the best movies of his career is a fine way of celebrating his many contributions to the world of film. Gambon's six-decade career as an actor is littered with outstanding performances across a variety of media, including plays, movies, and television. While many fans will remember Gambon for his role as Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter movies, his career includes dozens of memorable roles in some of the world's most recognizable films.

9 Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009) Fantastic Mr. Fox is just one of the Academy Award-nominated films in which Michael Gambon has been involved in. This Wes Anderson film adapts Roald Dahl's children's novel of the same name using one of the best animated casts ever assembled. Gambon is a big part of that star-studded ensemble, taking the role of Bean, one of the farmers threatening Mr. Fox and his community. Though Fantastic Mr. Fox did not perform all that well at the box office, it received widespread critical acclaim and has since become one of the most celebrated animated films ever, placing it firmly in the ranking of Gambon's top 10 films.

8 Page Eight (2011) Page Eight is a British political thriller, in which Michael Gambon plays Benedict Baron, the Director General of MI5. The film follows an effort to uncover a mysterious report that threatens the stability of MI5 itself. Gambon plays his role to perfection, and though his character's death is the catalyst for the film's main story, his role is substantial enough to earn a spot in the rankings of his best movies. This is a thrilling film that was nominated for, and won numerous awards.

7 The Wings Of The Dove (1997) The Wings of the Dove is a 1997 romantic drama film based on the Henry James novel of the same name. The film follows a woman's efforts to marry the man she loves despite his low financial standing. The Wings of the Dove received numerous accolades upon its release, including four Academy Award nominations. Michael Gambon plays the degenerate father of the film's main character, Kate, providing a convincing and essential performance that raises the quality of the film. This is easily one of Gambon's best movies, but it just misses out on ranking in the top five.

6 The Cook, The Thief, His Wife And Her Lover (1989) The 1989 crime drama film The Cook, the Thief, His Wife and Her Lover is one of the best NC-17-rated movies ever and another fantastic movie in which Michael Gambon plays a significant role. This is one of the darkest films Gambon has ever been a part of. He plays the "thief," Albert Spica, whose wife begins an affair with a bookshop owner. Gambon plays a violent, vindictive man, who commits numerous atrocities throughout the film until his wife finally shoots him in the head for killing her lover. Gambon's performance is brilliant, and it plays an essential role in this film's critical and financial success.

5 The Insider (1999) Michael Mann's The Insider is a critically acclaimed drama film that stars Al Pacino and Russell Crowe, with Michael Gambon playing an important supporting role. The film follows the true story of Jeffrey Wigand, a whistleblower in the tobacco industry. Gambon plays the CEO of the Brown & Williamson tobacco company, serving as a major antagonist. Though The Insider was not a box office success, it has been lauded by critics, and it's easily one of Gambon's best films and arguably tops the list of director Michael Mann's movies as well.

4 Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban (2004) Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban is easily one of the best Harry Potter movies. The movie follows Harry's attempts to navigate another year at Hogwarts with the shadow of his parents' supposed betrayer, Sirius Black, hanging over his head. Michael Gambon's performance as the recast Dumbledore in the third Harry Potter movie captures the character's joyful, somewhat goofy attitude in the early Harry Potter books without losing the wisdom and strength that define the role. The pacing and creative plot of this film make it easily one of the best five movies of Gambon's accomplished career.

3 Gosford Park (2001) Robert Altman's Gosford Park is a black comedy mystery film following a murder at an English country house full of wealthy Britons and an American film producer. Gosford Park was both a financial and critical success, earning seven Academy Award nominations, including one for Best Picture. Michael Gambon plays Sir William McCordle, a wealthy industrialist and baronet, inhabiting the role with his typical skill and commitment.

2 Path To War (2002) Path to War is a biographical television film released exclusively on HBO. The film follows President Lyndon B. Johnson and his cabinet as they deal with the Vietnam War, detailing their point of view and exploring the most important decisions he made at the time. Michael Gambon's portrayal of President Johnson was widely acclaimed by critics, citing his ability to make the legendary figure feel like an average human being. This is often considered one of the greatest television movies ever made, landing it easily among Gambon's best work.

1 The King's Speech (2010) The King's Speech is one of the best movies of the 21st century, and perhaps ever. The historical drama rightfully won the Academy Award for Best Picture, along with 12 total nominations that year and three more wins. The King's Speech follows the future King George VI's struggles with a speech impediment and the language therapy he went through in order to be capable of speaking in front of crowds. Michael Gambon plays King George V, the father of the film's protagonist. Michael Gambon's performance is outstanding, contributing greatly to this film's massive financial and artistic success.