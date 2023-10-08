10 Best International Horror Movies, According to Reddit

With some of the most popular films out there fitting into the category, including the upcoming new installment for the iconic Saw franchise, horror has, over time, assuredly become one of the most beloved genres in the film industry, so it is no wonder that films from all around the globe have managed to capture the attention of many.

10 'Shutter' (2004) — Thailand This intriguing Thai supernatural ghost story by Banjong Pisanthanakun and Parkpoom Wongpoom illustrates the story of a young photographer (Ananda Everingham) who, along with his girlfriend Jane (Natthaweeranuch Thongmee), find suspicious spots on their photographs after fleeing a crime scene.

"I just re-watched Martyrs after a few years, and it's still one of the absolute most terrifying movies I've seen. It's so well done, it felt more realistic and emotional," the OP shared in the description for their Reddit discussion. "It was hell depressing and disturbing, but perfection. headtopics.com

Directed by Takashi Miike, this compelling 1990s slow-burn is equal parts brutal and disturbing, with some graphic, gory scenes towards the end. According to One-Most-3815, who commented under a "foreign horror film recommendations" discussion, Audition is "the best." Furthermore, several other Redditors mentioned the movie.

As HoundNL suggested, the film is "a good take on the vampire genre, is not scary like getting jumps cares or bite your nails, but it has a very good suspense atmosphere and slow pace." In a different post, BingoBarkington showcased their amusement towards the flick, even delineating it as a "powerful" Iranian feature. headtopics.com

5 'Tigers Are Not Afraid' (2017) — Mexico A top-notch horror from Mexico, Tigers Are Not Afraid is one of Guillermo del Toro's personal favorites; that alone should be enough to entice cinephiles. The Issa López feature counts on a thought-provoking premise set in the slums of Mexico and follows a girl who does whatever is in her power to see her disappeared mother again.

