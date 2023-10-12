10 Best Horror Anime

The medium of anime has some of the best stories that horror has to offer. Horror has become one of the most well-regarded genres among fans for its unique stories that investigate the primal instinct of fear. Whether they're clever explorations of the psyche or a simple story of survival against a masked killer, horror has survived for years for the thrills it has created for fans.

10 Junji Ito Maniac Kicking things off is a fairly recent series based around the works of legendary horror mangaka, Junji Ito. This sequel series to the disappointing Junji Ito Collection anime improves on its predecessor in almost every way with much stronger animation animation.

7 Higurashi: When They Cry This is a horror anime that has lived in infamy among fans for its grotesque use of violence...and yet it still continues to be one of the most recommended for people who love the genre. Higurashi: When They Cry follows a group of kids in a town that's been cursed by an entity known as Oyashiro. headtopics.com

5 Perfect Blue Taking a break from monsters and curses, Satoshi Kon's Perfect Blue is a great pick for those who love psychological thrillers. The film follows a former idol who attempts to break free of her public image and become an actress. However, things begin to get surreal as a series of murders take place where she's the primary suspect...

3 Another (Crunchyroll) The mere premise of Another should be enough to get horror fans on board. Essentially, it's what would happen if Final Destination became an anime series as a class of cursed students begin to die one-by-one in mysterious accidents. headtopics.com

