Not since the close of the 20th century have savings accounts delivered an annual percentage yield at the levels many high-yield products are delivering right now. But when you choose a savings account, it’s not just about chasing the highest rate; it’s also about determining which account has flexible terms, lower fees, no minimum balance requirements and other perks.
Overdraft fees: Members who receive $1,000 or more in total monthly direct deposits are eligible for no overdraft fee. Learn more 5 best-of awards Bread High-Yield Savings AccountMinimum balance requirements: $100 minimum deposit to open an accountATM card: None Annual percentage yield (APY): 4.
Frequently asked questions (FAQs):What is a high-yield savings account? High-yield savings accounts are similar to traditional savings accounts, but they offer customers interest rates that are many times higher than the national average. headtopics.com
How do a high-yield savings account stack up to other similar investment options?Certificates of deposit Interest rates for certificates of deposit, or CDs, have reached as high as a 7.19% APY as of September 2023.
Money-market accounts Money-market accounts generally come with larger minimum balances than typical savings or high-yield accounts. Rates are also slightly higher than a high-yield savings account and are subject to change over time. headtopics.com