10 Best Futurama Fan Theories That Can Still Happen

Futurama recently aired its 150th episode, and the show's creators may have in store for the next batch of 10 episodes that have been ordered for 2024 set up some exciting Futurama theories.
As an example, the Nibbler theory started when eagle-eyed viewers noticed the character's shadow hidden in the background of the pilot episode, before his character's official introduction in season 1, episode 4 "Love's Labours Lost.
8 The World Will Run Out Of Opal Essence In Futurama season 6, episode 23 "All the Presidents' Heads," the characters discover that the series' iconic heads in jars are kept alive using crystalline opal, a rare substance that has temporal qualities.
7 Futurama Season 12 Will Bring Back Betsy The titles for Futurama season 12 have been released, and among them are "Beauty and the Bug" which many believe refers to Amy's beloved pet buggalo, Betsy, last seen in season 3, episode 10 "Where the Buggalo Roam". Who "Beauty" refers to is harder to work out.
6 Futurama Is Set In An Entirely Different Universe (Not Just Future) In season 6, episode 7 "The Late Philip J. Fry," Bender, the Professor, and Fry travel past the end of time. To their surprise, a new big bang occurs.
5 Leela Is The "Other" That Nibbler Spoke About Season 4, episode 10 "The Why of Fry," confirmed the fan theory that Nibbler was responsible for ensuring Fry was frozen by explaining it happened so Fry could help the Nibblonians defeat the brain spawn.
3 Matt Groening Will Be Revealed In-Universe As Futurama's Simulation Creator Futurama season 11's finale, "All the Way Down," all but outright confirmed that the world of Futurama is set within a simulation created by a version of the Professor "above" them.