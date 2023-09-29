10 Best DC Story Twists That Never Actually Paid Off

DC lost the plot a few times... With a universe over eighty years old and with so many different writers, artists, and editors coming and going while working on such a high variety of characters, not every story that starts actually gets to end.

10 Green Arrow Could Destroy The Justice League The Justice League has dealt with tons of universe-ending threats over the years, but sometimes these threats only come to be because of the Justice League themselves. After the events of Dark Nights: Metal, the universe was in a weakened state, and the Source Wall had come crumbling down. Because the heroes had such a huge effect on the universe, Martian Manhunter decided that they needed a failsafe, and he entrusted a strange box to Oliver Queen in Justice League: No Justice #4 by Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Joshua Williamson, Francis Manapul, Hi-Fi, and AndWorld Design.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The world of DC Comics has been around for over eight decades and has told hundreds of thousands of stories over those historic years. From Batman to Superman to Arm-Fall-Off-Boy and more, the publisher has a long list of characters to play with — from the iconic to the truly strange. But not every story beat gets the follow-up it deserves.

10 Green Arrow Could Destroy The Justice League The Justice League has dealt with tons of universe-ending threats over the years, but sometimes these threats only come to be because of the Justice League themselves. After the events of Dark Nights: Metal, the universe was in a weakened state, and the Source Wall had come crumbling down. Because the heroes had such a huge effect on the universe, Martian Manhunter decided that they needed a failsafe, and he entrusted a strange box to Oliver Queen in Justice League: No Justice #4 by Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Joshua Williamson, Francis Manapul, Hi-Fi, and AndWorld Design. Martian Manhunter states that this box could kill the League if necessary and that it is the most dangerous weapon on Earth; despite this, the box is never used, and when Oliver abandons it in the woods, it's never seen again.

9 The Future State Traitor One line-wide storytelling move that never really got off the ground was DC's Future State, which was a time leap into DC's future that put older characters in new situations. The plots of then-current comics supposedly laid the groundwork for the events of Future State, but those events were, for the most part, diverted. DC instead launched into its Infinite Frontier era. Future State has now become an alternate timeline without true basis in continuity. One of the biggest unresolved Future State mysteries is the possibility of a traitor within the Justice League. While the traitor is mentioned in Future State: Justice League #1 by Joshua Williamson, Robson Rocha, Daniel Henriques, Romulo Fajardo Jr., and Tom Napolitano, the culprit is never actually revealed — meaning they could still pop up any time, their traitorous tendencies lying in wait.

8 Cybeast Among the dropped Future State plot points is the idea of Cybeast. After an attack on Titans Tower in Future State: Teen Titans #1 by Tim Sheridan, Rafa Sandoval, Jordi Tarragona, Alejandro Sanchez, and Rob Leigh, Cyborg and Beast Boy merge into one being known as Cybeast. This event is actually later explored in the still-in-continuity series Teen Titans Academy by Tim Sheridan and Rafa Sandoval, where, in order to save Beast Boy's life, Cyborg fuses with him to create a single character. Despite this intriguing new twist for these beloved characters, when Beast Boy and Cyborg appear agaun during Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths by Joshua Williamson and Daniel Sampere, Cyborg and Beast Boy are separate characters again, and the Cybeast plot is carefully dodged "off-panel."

7 Doctor Manhattan Kidnaps Jor-El= One of the key figures of DC's Rebirth era is the mysterious Mr. Oz. Mr. Oz spends his early appearances kidnapping key DC characters, including Tim Drake, as well as those who pose a threat to Superman, like Doomsday. Eventually, beginning in Action Comics #985 by Rob Williams, Guillem March, Hi-Fi, and Rob Leigh, the "Oz Effect" storyline reveals that Mr. Oz is none other than Jor-El. After Superman and Jor-El reunite, though, there's a giant flash of blue light — strongly implied to be from Doctor Manhattan — and Jor-El is dragged away as Superman swears to find him. Jor-El would later reappear, with little to no explanation, in The Man of Steel #4 by Brian Michael Bendis, Kevin Maguire, Jason Fabok, Alex Sinclair, and Josh Reed. Both Lois Lane and Jon Kent act like they're meeting him for the first time, despite meeting him in "The Oz Effect." Jor-El's disappearance and sudden reappearance are never explained.

6 The Riddler's Redemption Plenty of villains have evolved and changed over the years, including Batman villains like Red Hood and Man-Bat, who have both been recognized as heroes in the contemporary DCU. But in Year of the Villain: The Riddler #1 by Mark Russell, Scott Godlewski, Marissa Louise, and Travis Lanham, Edward Nygma swears to give up his identity as the Riddler and to start over as something new — something more. Despite this character development, Riddler did not stop being a villain. The next time the Riddler appears, he has gone right back to his old ways of plotting ingenious crimes to mess with Batman, and his sudden change of heart — including his desire "to start over" — is never touched on again.

5 The Widening Gyre Batman: The Widening Gyre #6 by Kevin Smith, Walter Flanagan, Art Thibert, Art Lyon, and John J. Hill features a major cliffhanger that has left fans reeling for over a decade — and it's unlikely DC will ever resolve the threads established in this story. This miniseries features Batman slowly opening up to a new vigilante in Gotham known as Baphomet. The two begin working together, and Batman even eventually brings Baphomet to the Batcave and reveals his secret identity as Bruce Wayne — only for Baphomet to immediately reveal his true identity as the brutal villain Onomatopoeia by slitting the throat of Batman's then-fiancée, Silver St. Cloud. Despite this being an absolutely shocking cliffhanger, this book has infamously never gotten a follow-up, so Silver's fate is ultimately unknown.

4 Pandora's Storyline When the DC Universe was rebooted into the New 52, one of the new and most mysterious characters of that era was Pandora. In every first issue of the original New 52 line, Pandora is featured somewhere in the background, watching events unfold. She is unbelievably powerful, capable of defeating even the Phantom Stranger. She also seems to hate the Gods and swears to force the Justice League to help her defeat them. Even though DC set up Pandora as one of the new DCU's greatest mysteries, Pandora became a plothole instead. Her ultimate goal and motivations are never explained, and when DC launched its Rebirth era with DC Universe: Rebirth #1 by Geoff Johns, Gary Frank, Ethan Van Sciver, Brad Anderson, Jason Wright, Ivan Reis, Joe Prado, Hi-Fi, Phil Jimenez, Matt Santorelli, and Gabe Eltaeb, Pandora is actually murdered by Doctor Manhattan. She has yet to be mentioned again.

3 Lex Luthor Became God — And Then Vanished The final appearance of DC's post-Crisis version of Lex Luthor takes place in Action Comics #900 by Paul Cornell, Pete Woods, Brad Anderson, Jesus Merino, Blond, Dan Jurgens, Norm Rapmund, Rags Morales, Ardian Syaf, Jamal Igle, Jon Sibal, and Gary Frank. The conclusion of the "Black Ring" story, this issue sees Luthor seeking out the power of a God. Ultimately, he succeeds, and Lex Luthor plays a joke on the universe. With the ultimate power of God, Lex's mere existence fills everyone in the universe with pure joy, including Superman. Infuriated at Superman feeling joy because of him, Lex attacks the Man of Steel and loses his power, as well as causing everyone to lose that feeling of joy. Afterward, Lex is sucked into a portal, and that's the last anyone sees of him — until the New 52 reboot, which launched a few months later.

2 Merlin Unleashes Arion Justice League Dark's entire purpose is to hunt down magical threats — including the immense threat of Merlin. In their final confrontation, Merlin unleashes the Atlantean god of magic, Arion. Together, the two easily decimate Justice League Dark and are only forced to retreat due to Zatanna tapping into the power of the Upside-Down Man. This all takes place in the back-up to Justice League #70, "Playing At Gods" by Ram V, Sumit Kumar, Jose Marzan Jr., Romulo Fajardo Jr., and Rob Leigh. After Merlin and Arion escape, the Justice League Dark back-up stories conclude, and soon after the Justice League book was closed down for the Death of the Justice League storyline that leads into Dark Crisis. Merlin is last mentioned in Justice League #72 by Bendis, Emanuela Lupacchino, Wade Von Grawbadger, Szymon Kudranski, Hi-Fi, and Josh Reed, but the pair of rogue wizards have been missing ever since.

1 Clayface's Redemption Batman has faced dozens of brutally cruel enemies over his time fighting crime — but sometimes his enemies can turn into friends, as is the case for the Basil Karlo incarnation of Clayface. Clayface plays a major role in the Rebirth era of Detective Comics, as is particularly shown in Detective Comics #963 by James Tynion IV, Christopher Sebela, Carmen Carnero, Ulises Arredla, Kelly Fitzpatrick, and Sal Cirpiano. Karlo essentially becomes a member of the Bat-Family — with Clayface becoming particularly close with Batgirl. Despite this character-defining moment, in recent years Clayface is nothing more than another DC Comics criminal who has completely forgotten his previous redemption.