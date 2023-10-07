10 Best Cottagecore Anime

For fans of the cottagecore aesthetic, there are plenty of amazing anime series to enjoy. Though it's been around for several years now, cottagecore is the aesthetic trend that just continues to grow in popularity, with its idyllic rural influences being seen in everything from interior design to, of course, media.

However, it proves to be the perfect twist of fate, as Anne takes to her new life in the small farming community. A charming low-stakes anime about finding one's place in a cozy rural setting, Anne of Green Gables encapsulates the appeal of the cottagecore aesthetic in a simple but charming tale.

Whilst there might be better supernatural slice-of-life anime series out there, Flying Witch thrives because of its likable cast of characters and the eccentricities of the magical world that Makoto is forced to deal with whilst learning the craft. headtopics.com

Anime is known for its cute animal sidekicks and Hakumei and Mikochi is no exception, with the woodland creatures that inhabit the forest as well as its other tiny inhabitants making for the perfect companions on a slice-of-life glimpse at their ideal life.

Non Non Biyori is the ultimate laid-back slice-of-life anime to relax to, as just like its young protagonist, the viewer comes to appreciate the advantages of living far away from the city. headtopics.com

Silver Spoon Available On Funimation At the heart of the cottagecore aesthetic is the dream of getting away from the hectic nature of urban life and escaping out into the countryside, and that also happens to be the exact premise of Silver Spoon.

Though it isn't considered director Hayao Miyazaki's best movie in terms of storytelling, Howl's Moving Castle is a beautiful and ambitious tale that rejoices in the magic of the every day, as well as the more obviously wondrous elements like Howl's creaking, steam-powered castle that walks along a beautiful natural landscape on metal legs. headtopics.com

