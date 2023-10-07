10 Best Concert Movies To Rival Taylor Swift & Beyoncé's Upcoming Films

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT With the upcoming release of the highly-anticipated Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, here are ten of the greatest concert movies that will rival them.

Several of the greatest concert movies in history also capture a landmark concert event that has cemented itself in history For example, the 1970 documentary Woodstock provides nearly four hours of extensive coverage of one of the most iconic concerts in American history.

9 Amazing Grace (2018) This 2018 documentary features outstanding footage of Aretha Franklin singing alongside a choir at the New Bethel Baptist Church in Watts, Los Angeles in January 1972. headtopics.com

8 Depeche Mode: Spirits In The Forest (2019) Depeche Mode: Spirits in the Forest tales a rare look at the famed band's end of their 2017 Global Spirit Tour. The highlight of the documentary is the heartfelt and genuine interviews with Depeche Mode fans about the effect that the band has had on their lives.

6 David Byrne’s American Utopia (2020) David Byrne's American Utopia is another instant classic music documentary that was helmed by a legendary film director, Spike Lee. The movie features a very thoughtful and intimate production of the former Talking Heads frontman's 2019 Broadway show, which has been hailed by critics as brilliant and timely. headtopics.com

5 Stop Making Sense (1984) Stop Making Sense is one of the best concert movies to make it feel like there's a concert in your living room. Viewers will find it challenging not to get up and start dancing along as they watch Stop Making Sense, which is widely considered one of the greatest concert films of all time by critics.

Read more:

screenrant »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Taylor Swift Concert Film Advance Global Ticket Sales Surpass $100M‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ will open in over 8,500 theaters worldwide on Oct. 13 after a world premiere in Hollywood two days earlier.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film surpasses $100 million in ticket salesAMC said Thursday the Eras Tour Taylor Swift movie has already crossed $100 million in advance ticket sales, more than a week before the film hits theatres.

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Concert Film Earns More Than $100 Million in Ticket PresalesThe singer announced the news of the upcoming film in August.

Taylor Swift concert tickets sell for outrageous price at Selena Gomez auctionTAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR Concert Film Official Trailer

Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' concert film already draws $100M in advanced tickets: AMC TheatresTaylor Swift's film of her latest concert, 'The Eras Tour,' has already sold $100 million in advanced tickets worldwide ahead of its Oct. 13 release, distributor AMC Theatres said.

AMC stock surges as Taylor Swift concert tops $100 million advance ticket sales“Taylor Swift The Eras Tour” hits more than 8,500 movie theaters globally in 100 countries on Oct. 13