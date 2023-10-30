10 Best Anime That Are Actually Better Than Their Original Manga

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT When creating an adaptation it is incredibly difficult to surpass the greatness of the original work, however, some anime better than their manga source material. While the high quality of these anime doesn't detract from the greatness of the original manga that inspired them, they are often recommended as the ideal way to experience the story. The exact reason for this can vary from series to series, however.

10 The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. is a perfect anime adaptation of the manga. The series is a comedy following the incredibly powerful psychic Saiki as he attempts to live a quiet life despite his absurd group of friends. The anime doesn't really add anything to the manga's plot like some other shows later on this list will, but the animation and voice acting for the show is absolutely impeccable.

8 Gintama Gintama is one of the best comedy anime of all time. Following the adventures of Gintoki, Shinpachi, and Kagura as they do odd jobs around Edo it can be both gut-bustingly hilarious and incredibly tragic from one moment to the next. The manga also captures this incredibly well, but the anime adds some jokes and elements that make it a bit better. These can be simple anime original jokes or filler sections or as elaborate as a completely new opening. headtopics.com

6 Usagi Drop While Usagi Drop isn't necessarily as good as some of the series lower on this list, it ranks this high because of how much better the anime is than the manga. Usagi Drop starts as a wholesome story of a middle-aged man and his adoptive daughter. While this sort of slice-of-life plot isn't for everyone, it is adorable and relaxing to see the two grow closer together and become a true family. The anime preserves this feeling all the way through and ends on a sweet note.

4 Demon Slayer Demon Slayer is one of the most popular manga of recent years, even surpassing One Piece in sales at one point. However, this popularity is largely due to its incredible anime adaptation. The anime didn't change the series in any major way, it just animated it incredibly well. This makes every fight much more of a spectacle than it was in the manga, which elevated the series above the relatively standard story it was in its original form. headtopics.com

