10 Best Anime Not Set in Japan

Primarily a prominent industry in Japan, most anime series tend to be set within the country. More often than not, anime, at least those set in the real world, feature Japanese characters in a Japanese setting.10 Castlevania – Wallachia Although the Netflix Castlevania series is produced in America, it has embraced the many conventions of anime, and the original Castlevania games are Japanese, so the Netflix series is widely considered by audiences to be an anime.

10 Castlevania – Wallachia Although the Netflix Castlevania series is produced in America, it has embraced the many conventions of anime, and the original Castlevania games are Japanese, so the Netflix series is widely considered by audiences to be an anime. Despite the fictional Dracula being associated so closely with Transylvania, the historical Vlad the Impaler was actually ruler of Wallachia, or modern day Romania. Although the series geography does take certain liberties, it is one of a handful of Dracula stories to accurately depict him as ruler of Wallachia.

8 The Three Musketeers – France Based on the novel, the late 80s Three Musketeers anime plays fast and loose with the source material, itself based loosely on actual historical events. D'Artagnan is a kid, Aramis is a woman in disguise out for revenge against her fiancé's murderer, the Man in the Iron Mask is basically a super villain.

Read more:

screenrant »

New Anime Movie Has a Fresh Premise That Proves Anime Can Make Anything BeautifulP.A. Works' new movie makes whisky-making interesting.

30 Best Anime Movies of All Time, RankedFrom Miyazaki essentials like Princess Mononoke to cyberpunk landmark Akira, this is Collider's ranking of the best anime movies ever.

10 Best Sci-Fi Anime With Female LeadsSome of the best sci-fi anime have women as their leads.

10 Best Anime And Manga Based On Japanese MythologyThe best anime rooted in Japanese mythology.

10 Most Satisfying Anime & Manga Rage Moments That Get The Blood PumpingFights in anime involve many emotions but sometimes anger takes over. These are the best depictions of rage in anime and manga.

New Kinnikuman Anime Shares First TeaserKinnikuman's new anime series is coming in 2024! Check out the teaser trailer.

Primarily a prominent industry in Japan, most anime series tend to be set within the country. More often than not, anime, at least those set in the real world, feature Japanese characters in a Japanese setting.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT However, despite the medium's usual focus on Japan, there are plenty of series set in the real world outside Japan that are well worth watching. Whether the series be a European-focused high fantasy, or a high stakes action thriller, they sky's the limit when it comes to locations for iconic anime settings.

10 Castlevania – Wallachia Although the Netflix Castlevania series is produced in America, it has embraced the many conventions of anime, and the original Castlevania games are Japanese, so the Netflix series is widely considered by audiences to be an anime. Despite the fictional Dracula being associated so closely with Transylvania, the historical Vlad the Impaler was actually ruler of Wallachia, or modern day Romania. Although the series geography does take certain liberties, it is one of a handful of Dracula stories to accurately depict him as ruler of Wallachia.

9 Little Witch Academia – United Kingdom The most previous popular stories about students at magical schools have been written by British authors and set somewhere in the United Kingdom. In Little Witch Academia, the school of Luna Nova is implied to exist in a separate pocket dimension, though the access point to that pocket dimension is located in western England. Unlike other stories about magical schools, despite being set in the United Kingdom, the students themselves are not exclusively British or even European. Notably, the cast is full of characters from all over the world. In fact, main character Akko is the only Japanese character among the students in Luna Nova.

8 The Three Musketeers – France Based on the novel, the late 80s Three Musketeers anime plays fast and loose with the source material, itself based loosely on actual historical events. D'Artagnan is a kid, Aramis is a woman in disguise out for revenge against her fiancé's murderer, the Man in the Iron Mask is basically a super villain. Given these changes to the premise, the anime series nevertheless follows the plot of the book with a surprising degree of fidelity, all things considered. It's lighthearted and fun, and it's an original interpretation of the novel and its Ancien Regime-era setting.

7 Kingdom – Ancient China While the Three Kingdoms period is more popular for media adaptations, including anime, Kingdom is set in the Warring States period about four hundred years before the Three Kingdoms. A historical war epic, Kingdom chronicles the rise of Li Xin from orphan to a powerful general in the army of the Kingdom of Qin, which is destined to unify China under its rule. For audience members potentially unfamiliar with this time period, the opening narration does a pretty good job catching the audience up on the historical context. In addition to the anime adaptation, the original Kingdom manga has also been adapted to live action.

6 Lupin the 3rd Part IV – Italy and San Marino As the grandson of a peerless master thief, and a thief himself, Lupin III's capers take him all over the world, though Europe is a frequent destination for his crew. The series' breakout film, The Castle of Cagliostro, took place in a fictional alpine European duchy. The fourth Lupin anime series is subtitled The Italian Adventure, and focuses on Lupin's heists in Italian and the small neighboring country of San Marino. Given the setting, Lupin naturally plans to steal the Mona Lisa and Renaissance-era figures from Italian history like Leonardo da Vinci feature in the series.

5 Gunsmith Cats – United States The title of Gunsmith Cats refers to its two main characters, Irene "Rally" Vincent and Minnie May Hopkins. Rally owns a gun shop and moonlights as a bounty hunter. Minnie is an explosives expert who assists Rally. While enjoyable in its own right, the series is also noteworthy for its attention to detail regarding its Chicago-based setting. In addition to characters being named after characters from American pop culture, the guns, cars, and settings are all meticulously researched and depict authentically. Notably, the crew of anime made multiple visits to Chicago in order to accurately represent it on-screen.

4 Anne of Green Gables – Canada In addition to being one of the most beloved works of Canadian literature, Anne of Green Gables has also become incredibly popular in Japan for reasons that aren't entirely clear. With that in mind, it's hardly surprising that the original novel received an anime adaptation. As part of the long-running World Masterpiece Theater anthology series, Anne of Green Gables was adapted into an anime in 1979. For the most part, the anime is a straight adaptation of the original novel, telling the story of orphan girl Anne's life in the Canadian Province of Prince Edward Island in the late 1800s. Notably, legendary anime director Hayao Miyazaki was involved in the animation.

3 Vinland Saga – Northern Europe Since the vikings had some of the most expansive trade and travel routes in the Medieval world, it's no surprise that a sprawling historical story about Vikings would have the characters in Vinland Saga travel extensively. Like many notable historical vikings, Thorfinn is from Iceland, the Jomsvikings are based out of Denmark, the early action is based in and around England under Danish rule, Leif claims to have discovered the utopian land of Vinland off to the west. In addition to the northern predominantly northern European setting, just like the historical Vikings did, the characters of Vinland Saga travel as far as the Byzantine Empire.

2 Black Lagoon – Southeast Asia Set in the fictional port city of Roanapur, Black Lagoon is stylish and violent, feeling almost like an anime Quentin Tarantino movie. The heroes – in a narrative sense, if not a moral one – of Black Lagoon are the Lagoon Company, a team of pirates with extensive ties to the criminal underworld. Working as smugglers, couriers, and mercenaries. Given the nature of their jobs, the Lagoon Company almost invariably ends up in a gunfight with somebody wherever they go.

Related: 10 Darkest Anime of All Time, According to Reddit

1 Jojo's Bizzare Adventure – All Around the World Since the Jojo's Bizarre Adventure series has been running for decades and that deals a multi-generational story following multiple protagonists, it isn't surprising that Jojo's Bizarre Adventure has seen its cast travel all over the world. While individual story arcs have taken place in Japan, for the most part, the series has focused most of its story in other parts of the world. The epic, sprawling story of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure has seen its characters visit locations not often represented in anime series like Egypt, Pakistan, and even a small-town in Michigan.

Many Japanese creators have chosen to take their stories outside Japan. It's possible to tell some really enjoyable stories when anime focuses on a non-Japanese setting.