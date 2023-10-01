10 Best Animated Movie Villain Songs That Aren't Disney

Villain songs have proven themselves to be some of the most iconic and memorable sequences in animated films.

RELATED: The 10 Best & Catchiest Movie Songs, Ranked While The Lorax movie as a whole was a relatively mixed bag, "How Bad Can I Be?" stands out as the genuine highpoint of the film, being a catchy tune that works well enough as a transition for The Once-ler's character. The timelapse montage and visuals that accompany the song are also top-notch, helping cement the entire sequence as the most memorable and recognizable part of the film.

7 Top of the Woods - 'Hoodwinked' (2005) Sung by Hoodwinked's twist villain, Boingo (voiced by Andy Dick), "Top of the Woods" sees Boingo expressing his anger towards how he is perceived as a simple bunny rabbit, and how his new construction plans will change all of that. As he explains his plans for mass commercialization and destruction of the woods to Red, he sings with his goons in an old-timey ragtime aesthetic.

Read more:

Collider »

Disney Animation Boss Plans to Pitch an Animated Tron MovieDisney Animation Studios' Jennifer Lee says she will bring up an animated Tron movie next time she and other directors are pitching ideas.

11 Best Villain Debuts in Justice League HistoryThey made an impact.

Richard Craig | ScreenRantAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

| ScreenRantAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

cats 2019 | ScreenRantAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

The Holdovers (2023) | ScreenRantAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Villain songs have proven themselves to be some of the most iconic and memorable sequences in animated films. Allowing a villain character to express their motives and desires through song has always come with a cavalcade of upsides, sometimes even being the best part of a specific film. Disney has easily cemented itself as being the master of the animated villain song, with some of their most iconic villains having their own signature villain song to accompany them.

COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT However, Disney is far from the only animated studio to have created exceptional villain songs, yet sadly, a majority of these great villain songs are often overlooked in favor of Disney classics. All throughout animated film history, Villain songs have made a standout impact on audiences all around the world, and the songs present in movies not made by Disney only further prove the longevity of the villain song in animation.

10 No More Mr. Nice Guy - 'The Swan Princess' (1994) Sung by the villain Lord Rothbart, The Swan Princess's "No More Mr. Nice Guy" sees the now magically imbued villain singing about his goals and aspirations of taking over the kingdom and transforming it into his own image. The song is accompanied by an imaginary sequence where Rothbart creates mischief and chaos within the castle walls, using magic to do anything he wants.

RELATED: The 10 Best & Catchiest Movie Songs, Ranked

For a relatively basic villain song premise, what makes the song work so well is just how unexpectedly catchy it is. With some great backup singers and a smooth jazz feeling, it's highly distinct compared to other villain songs of the 90s, etching out a path for itself completely different from Disney's offerings of the era. The Swan Princess already delves into a lot of satirical and meta-contextual aspects of princess fables and stories, so a smooth jazz villain song ironically fits perfectly in tune with the rest of the film.

9 How Bad Can I Be? - 'The Lorax' (2012) Sung by The Once-ler, voiced by Ed Helms, "How Bad Can I Be?" from The Lorax sees the Once-ler as he begins fully capitalizing on the industrialized creation of his product, the thneeds. The song acts as a massively increased form of denial, as the character maliciously continues to write off the negative environmental aspects of his operation in order to keep seeing his profits and success rise.

While The Lorax movie as a whole was a relatively mixed bag, "How Bad Can I Be?" stands out as the genuine highpoint of the film, being a catchy tune that works well enough as a transition for The Once-ler's character. The timelapse montage and visuals that accompany the song are also top-notch, helping cement the entire sequence as the most memorable and recognizable part of the film.

8 Big and Loud - 'Cats Don't Dance' (1997) Sung by secretly villainous child actress Darla Dimple, "Big and Loud" from Cats Don't Dance is a two-part villain song, with the first part being a feigned encouragement song that Darla sings to the protagonist, Danny. The second act is where Darla's true cruel colors shine through, as the song becomes much more bombastic and menacing as she lambasts her plans to take down any and all acting competition.

Darla is far from the standard villain, both appearance-wise and with her innocent childish voice, which makes it all the more jarring and exceptional when her song commands so much power and wrath in the second act. The song tells you everything you need to know about Darla as a character, and how her pride and star power simply won't allow for anyone else to even have so much as an opportunity to share the spotlight.

7 Top of the Woods - 'Hoodwinked' (2005) Sung by Hoodwinked's twist villain, Boingo (voiced by Andy Dick), "Top of the Woods" sees Boingo expressing his anger towards how he is perceived as a simple bunny rabbit, and how his new construction plans will change all of that. As he explains his plans for mass commercialization and destruction of the woods to Red, he sings with his goons in an old-timey ragtime aesthetic.Hoodwinked is at its core a dialogue-based satirical look at fairy tales and classic fables, and the film's greatest comedic strengths shine through perfectly in "Top of the Woods". On top of the catchy beat and genuinely effective singing ability from Dick, the juxtaposition of singing a classic jazzy tune while describing a monopolistic capitalism-fueled takeover is hilarious, to say the least. Especially for a character who was only revealed as the main villain minutes prior, the song does a great job of getting the film back on track and reestablishing the character as a true villain.

6 Other Friends - 'Steven Universe: The Movie' (2019) Sung by the new villain, Spinel, "Other Friends" from Steven Universe: The Movie is the song that Spinel sings when she arrives at Earth, stating her excitement in finally meeting Pink Diamond's "other friends". While singing the song, she engages in a completely one-sided battle as she defeats the crystal gems while showing off her elastic powers and hinting at her mysterious past.

The original Steven Universe series was no stranger to musical numbers, yet villain songs were a category rarely touched upon throughout the series. The Movie sought to rectify this with "Other Friends", the song takes a commanding presence with its catchy beat and immediately engaging and enthralling villain character of Spinel. The song only continues to amplify when considering the context and backstory of Spinel established later on in the film, providing much more meaning behind the lyrics and intention of the song.

5 In the Dark of the Night - 'Anastasia' (1997) Sung by the undead villain Rasputin, "In the Dark of the Night" from Anastasia sees Rasputin roaring his desires to finally take down the royal Romanov family and take down Princess Anastasia. Rasputin sings his call to action to his army of insects, who provide backup vocals as the song continues to rise in magnitude and intensity, culminating in Rasputin unleashing his army of deadly spirits into the night.

"In the Dark of the Night" is the perfect example of how execution can mean everything for a villain song, as while the lyrics and premise aren't anything special, how the song is sung and presented paints an entirely different story. The song has an overwhelmingly commanding power and strength felt throughout, with excellent usage of colorful visuals and ferocious vocals to create a standout sequence. In an already exceptional animated film, "In the Dark of the Night" ironically shines as the arguably greatest individual moment and sequence of the film.

4 Playing with the Big Boys - 'The Prince of Egypt' (1998) Sung by Rameses's high priests Hotep and Huy (voiced by Steve Martin and Martin Short), "Playing with the Big Boys" from The Prince of Egypt is a song in response to Moses's miracle of turning a wooden stick into a snake. In a massive demonstration of their own "godly abilities" the priests perform their own variety of miracles and magical capabilities, even transforming their own sticks into snakes. However, despite the high presentation, their show is nothing more than smoke and mirrors, yet they pridefully present it as fact, even knowing the truth in Moses's miracle.

RELATED: Disney's 10 Greatest "I Want" Songs from Animated Musicals

Even despite Martin and Short's legacy as comedy legends, they are surprisingly able to effectively perform one of the most terrifying yet enthralling villain songs of all time. "Playing with the Big Boys" is a song defined by its rising action, starting slow before slowly evolving into a massive, booming, and intimidating threat of power and wrath. The song fits perfectly with the more mature and adult themes of The Prince of Egypt, and is one of the many reasons why it's arguably Dreamworks' Best Film.

3 Toxic Love - 'Ferngully: The Last Rainforest' (1992) Sung by the entity of pollution and destruction known as Hexxus (voiced by Tim Curry), "Toxic Love" from Ferngully: The Last Rainforest shows the character's pure love for all things toxic and polluted. As he is now released from his prison, his power and strength continues to grow and grow throughout the song, showing off more of his excess power to destroy in the name of destruction.

Hexxus as a character doesn't necessarily get a lot of screentime in Ferngully, yet all it takes is one amazing Tim Curry song to make the character one of the most iconic animated villains of the 90s. Curry has proven himself to be a master of passionate singing from his role inRocky Horror Picture Show, and he is able to bring the same vocal strengths to "Toxic Love". Combined with the expert visuals on display for the character of Hexxus, the result is a musical number that rivals even the best that Disney has to offer and then some.

2 Holding Out for a Hero - 'Shrek 2' (2004) Sung by the Fairy Godmother (played by Jennifer Saunders), "Holding Out for a Hero" is a cover of the classic Bonnie Tyler song transformed for the final act of Shrek 2. It is sung by the Fairy Godmother in the middle of a massive party, while the movie constantly cuts between her performance of the song and Shrek and his crew storming the castle to save Fiona from the Fairy Godmother's scheme.

While under normal circumstances, simply using a cover song as a villain song would reek of a lack of effort, the usage and transformation of "Holding Out for a Hero" works perfectly for the world of Shrek 2. On top of Saunders's excellent job in matching the vocal performance of the original song, the instrumentation receives a complete orchestral overhaul, making the song that much more powerful and effective in the action-packed sequence. Especially with its timing of releasing 30 years after the original song, a number of younger generations instinctively think of Shrek 2 when thinking of the song, a sign of just how well it is used in the film.

1 You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch - 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' (1966) The backing track for the iconic Christmas heist scene, "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" from the original How the Grinch Stole Christmas simply describes the malice and evil nature of the Grinch character. While the song has been remixed and revitalized over the years for the numerous How the Grinch Stole Christmas remakes, there is simply no topping the masterpiece of the original, sung by Thurl Ravenscroft.

More than simply a great villain song present within a movie, "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" has evolved past simply being attached to the original film and become the iconic villain song of the entire holiday season. Cheerful songs and singing have always played a major part of the holiday season, and it takes a truly exceptional song like "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" to be able to break into the echelon of all-time Christmas songs. Its status has arguably made it one of, if not the most iconic and immediately recognizable villain songs of all time.

NEXT: 10 Songs You Immediately Associate With a Movie