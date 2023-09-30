10 Best Action Stars of the '90s, Ranked

From Steven Seagal to Arnold Schwarzenegger, these are the best action stars of the '90s. COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT What made this decade so important for action films was the equally iconic and entertaining lead actors that made audiences flock to theaters.
These memorable actors became staples of the decade and were constantly quoted and just as recognizable as the films they starred in. Though the quality of some of their movies differs, there's no denying the impact these stars made to make the '90s some of the best years for the action genre.
10 Steven Seagal Not many actors like Steven Seagal could pull off the flawless action hero archetype quite uniquely. Always playing the tough-as-nails cop or soldier, Seagal's films in the '90s were full of action-packed adventures. His characters usually acted as a one-man army taking on an insurmountable amount of bad guys.
With his quick moves, cheesy one-liners, and signature ponytail, Seagal has garnered much of a cult following over the years for his entertaining, albeit ridiculous, action films.