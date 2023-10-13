10 Baldur's Gate 3 Characters Who Should've Been Romance Options

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Although there are many romance options in Baldur’s Gate 3, there are a few notable characters that are left out of the realm of possibility. Considering how much freedom is given to players in the campaign, the fact that some characters are not romance options seems awkward, as they seem like a good fit.

9 Dammon Like Alfira, Dammon is one of the tieflings that players can meet in the early stages of Act 1 that ends up appearing in all three Acts if he is adequately saved throughout the campaign. This is one of the NPCs with whom the player has most interactions and is a vital part of Karlach’s questline in Baldur’s Gate 3.

8 Sazza Sazza is the perfect example of how fantasy RPGs always tend to lean into bioessentialism to justify racist depictions. The captured goblin in the Emerald Grove commits terrible deeds, but is not purely evil – and that is the case with most goblins in Baldur’s Gate 3, in fact. headtopics.com

7 Kagha In an evil-aligned campaign of Baldur’s Gate 3 in which players can attack the Emerald Grove to eventually romance Minthara, there could be something of a middle ground that does not see the location raided but instead overrun by its ruthless substitute leader, Kagha. The First Druid that takes over the Emerald Grove in Halsin’s absence is secretly plotting against it and its inhabitants.

6 Volo Volo is a complicated figure in Baldur’s Gate 3, but one that will follow the player for a very long time in the campsite – if he is not given immediate permission to puncture the player’s eye in a failed attempt to remove the tadpole. headtopics.com

5 He Who Was He Who Was is one of the most enigmatic figures in the game, and also one of the most attractive ones available, by elven standards. The character sees himself as a pillar of righteousness, delivering justice in the name of Lady Shar, but his alignment is clearly that of an evil character in Baldur’s Gate 3.

