10 Actors Whose Real-Life Voices Are Nothing Like What You Expect

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT After watching an actor perform in a television series or movie franchise for so long, it truly feels like audiences know them, however, even small details like an actor's real voice can jumpstart the realization that actors are not like their characters at all. In fact, the voice is often the starting point of a character, especially when it comes to a British actor playing an American or vice versa. When an actor takes a role, their voice could be one of the first things to change, which is why it is so surprising when an actor uses their real voice, and it is far different from what is expected.

The following list includes ten actors with voices that are much different than what appears on-screen. More often than not, these actors are known to play a certain nationality, whether that be American or British, but ultimately, are the opposite nationality in real life. Therefore, when they speak on a red carpet or in an interview, their real voice is entirely unexpected. In more extreme cases, actors become so known for a specific voice they do on-screen that when their regular voice is revealed, it is a huge shock. All in all, these actors are undoubtedly committed to their on-screen presence, from their clothes to their haircut to their voice.

10 Dacre Montgomery An actor that has made an impression with his voice, despite being fairly young, is Dacre Montgomery. Best known for playing the cruel and cool Billy Hargrove in Stranger Things season 2, it might seem like a no-brainer that Montgomery would be American. Along with his role as Billy, he has also played the all-American red Power Ranger and American director Steve Binder in Elvis, very much cementing what his on-screen accent sounds like. Of course, as it turns out, Montgomery is not actually American, and instead has an Australian accent. Considering his past roles, his Aussie roots are quite the surprise.

9 Hugh Laurie Close After portraying the grumpy Sherlock Holmes-esque character Gregory House for eight seasons, audiences have certainly gotten used to Hugh Laurie's gruff American accent, however, this is not actually the actor's true voice. Despite his tenure as a fictional American doctor on House, Hugh Laurie is actually quite British. In fact, the actor got his start as part of a British comedy duo along with Stephen Fry. Therefore, Laurie is not only far from being American like House, but he is also much less serious than his character as well. Laurie is a great example of actors not being their characters.

8 Andrew Lincoln Another actor who had a popular television role change their accent is Andrew Lincoln. For nine seasons, Lincoln played Rick Grimes on The Walking Dead, and on-screen, Lincoln had the voice of a man from southern America. This voice fit the character perfectly, and in this way, Lincoln embodied Rick to a tee. Therefore, it was quite surprising when audiences realized that Andrew Lincoln is not southern, or even American. As it turns out, Andrew Lincoln was born in London and maintains a British accent. Because The Walking Dead was so pivotal for Lincoln, it's no surprise that he is constantly mistaken for an American.

7 Melanie Lynskey Close Because Melanie Lynskey has played an abundance of American characters throughout her impressive career, it comes as a major shock when the actress speaks in an interview with a thick New Zealand accent. As it turns out, Lynskey is considered quite the pro at American accents, and can emulate different dialects from around the country as seen through her work. This is all the more impressive when paired with the fact that Melanie Lynskey's best movies include her complex portrayals of female characters. All in all, Lynskey is such a talented actor that it's only right that she constantly tricks audiences into forgetting her New Zealand heritage.

6 Melissa Rauch When Melissa Rauch first joined the cast of The Big Bang Theory, it seemed like common knowledge that she had a particularly squeaky, high-pitched voice. In fact, there was no reason to doubt this truth since her every appearance as Bernadette showed off this distinct and memorable voice. However, it turns out that, as an actor does, Rauch was simply putting on a performance. In actuality, Rauch has a fairly normal voice that is noticeably deeper than the voice she used to play Bernadette. This voice has actually come to light among audiences recently too, as Rauch has abandoned the squeaky voice in her recent sitcom Night Court.

5 Daniel Day-Lewis Close It is quite strange that famed actor Daniel Day-Lewis has portrayed such an abundance of important American figures, from cowboys to Abraham Lincoln, and yet in real life, he has a clear British accent. Despite his iconic roles in There Will Be Blood and Lincoln, Lewis was born and raised in Kensington, England and started his career as a stage actor, performing in various Shakespeare plays. Really though, it's no surprise that Lewis can so easily mask his nationality, as the actor is known for method acting. In reality, Lewis completely shields himself when acting, which includes his accent and much more.

4 Megan Mullally In the 1990s sitcom Will and Grace, Megan Mullally became known for her grating voice, which perfectly matched the chaotic energy of her character, Karen Walker. Karen worked with Grace, despite not needing the money, and could be venomous at times, though she loved Grace, and eventually Will as well. However, despite how iconic her voice became, Mullally did not actually speak the way Karen does on the show. In fact, Mullally has talked openly about developing Karen's voice, noting that her own voice felt too slow for the energy that Karen needed. Either way, for a while there, the actress definitely had audiences fooled.

3 Austin Butler Close Austin Butler is a unique addition to this list because, just recently, his voice changed drastically. Prior to making Elvis, Butler spoke with a fairly regular American accent. However, after production, wherein Butler played the iconic rock and roll singer, the actor began speaking like Elvis Presley in real life. This was most definitely a shock, and was not what audiences were expecting when seeing Butler on the red carpet. Although many find Butler's voice transformation to be unreal or silly, that is exactly what makes it so unexpected. Butler may eventually find his normal voice again, but for now, the way he speaks is a serious surprise.

2 Mia Goth One actor whose normal voice is actually stranger than her on-screen voice is Mia Goth. The British actress is considered something of a scream queen, appearing in horror movies like Suspiria, X, and Pearl, wherein she uses a voice that is generally quite regular, with accents that vary from southern American to British. However, in real life Goth's voice is somewhat peculiar. Her voice is very high and distinct, and she speaks with a British accent. It is very easy to forget about Goth's voice, however, when she opens her mouth, the difference is undeniable.

1 Gilbert Gottfried Close Iconic actor Gilbert Gottfried was known for his shrill voice, however, this voice was all part of the actor's facade. Over the course of his amazing career, Gottfried completed various voice acting jobs, wherein he used his iconic voice on characters like Iago in Aladdin. Because the voice was so memorable, Gottfried kept using it, and it became part of his brand. In actuality, Gottfried spoke with a normal, smooth voice that can be heard in interviews with the actor. Because almost anyone can conjure the sound of Gottfried's voice in their head, it is quite impressive to learn that it wasn't his real voice after all.