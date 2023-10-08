10 1960s Horror Movies That Should Be On Your Watchlist

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Every October, film fans start looking for horror movies to add to their watchlists. Halloween is the perfect time for a good horror movie or two, but if it's a tradition undertaken every year, avid horror fans may run out of ideas for films to watch after a while.

The 1960s were a time of great social change and unrest with landmark events including the abolition of segregation, the assassination of John F. Kennedy, and the Moon landing. Horror has always been one of the best litmus tests for the state of a culture, among other reasons for showing what people its people are scared of.

10 The Last Man On Earth (1964) 1964 movie The Last Man on Earth is the first film adaptation of Richard Matheson's vampire novel I Am Legend. The movie stars horror legend Vincent Price as Dr. Robert Morgan: seemingly the sole survivor in a world overrun by a plague that has turned everyone else into bloodthirsty creatures possessing numerous vampiric traits such as being repelled by garlic. headtopics.com

8 Psycho (1960) 1960's Psycho is often incorrectly cited as the first slasher movie (British film Peeping Tom beat it by two months) but it holds its legacy for a reason.

7 Viy (1967) At moments during Viy, it's difficult to believe the film is from 1967. Completely eschewing the stereotypes associated with Soviet cinema, its camerawork and sensibilities evoke The Evil Dead more than, say, Solaris. headtopics.com

6 Village Of The Damned (1960) Based on The Midwich Cuckoos by John Wyndham, Village of the Damned is the rare case of a movie that's better than the book on which it's based. It takes an excessively expositional tale and turns it into something far more visceral and unsettling than was usual in '60s cinema.

