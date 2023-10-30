1 Upcoming Stephen King Remake Can Beat Squid Game At Its Own Game

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT An update for Stephen King's Running Man remake has arrived decades after the '80s classic that starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and promises to beat Squid Game at its own game.

While Squid Game highlights desperate contestants electing to participate in dangerous games to get out of poverty, the sci-fi film focuses on prison inmates who must compete against one another to win a pardon. As the challenges get more intense, it becomes survival of the fittest, and only those participants committed to victory by any means necessary earn their release.

Why The Running Man's Story Is Ideal For The Modern Era The Running Man takes place in an alternate, dystopian 2019 and examines the harsh realities of a corrupt system that perpetuates its own existence. While such a game didn't exist in the 2019 of the modern day, there's still a point to be made about a society that glorifies violence and suffering to the extent that the public would tune in to watch humans participate in something that causes harm to others in an effort to win. headtopics.com

President Hubert Humphrey joined the phrase, "The measure of a society is how it treats its weakest members," and The Running Man shows a brutal society that turns its weakest members' plight into entertainment. The Running Man remake would fit in perfectly with the dystopian movies and television that are popular today, such as The Hunger Games' prequel The Ballad of Songs and Snakes, as well as Squid Game.

How The Running Man Remake Could Improve Upon Squid Games Themes With a few updates for the modern era, The Running Man could improve on the themes seen in Squid Game. Squid Game explored themes of corruption and oppression between those with power and those without, and how society is a system set up to fail certain individuals. headtopics.com

