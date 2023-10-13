1 million in Gaza given 24 hours to evacuate as Israel prepares possible land invasion

Israel’s military told some 1 million Palestinians on Friday to evacuate northern Gaza and head to the southern part of the besieged territory, an unprecedented order applying to almost half the population ahead of a possible ground invasion against the ruling Hamas militant group. The United Nations warned that so many people fleeing en masse — with just a 24-hour deadline — would be calamitous.

” Gaza’s Health Ministry said that it was not possible to evacuate the many wounded from hospitals — already struggling with high numbers of dead and injured — and that hospital staff would not heed the warning. “We cannot evacuate hospitals and leave the wounded and sick to die,” spokesperson Ashraf Qidra said.

