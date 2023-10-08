1 killed and 8 wounded in shooting at Pennsylvania community center party

October 08, 2023 at 12:39 pm PDTThe scene of a fatal shooting at the Chevy Chase Community Center in White Township, Indiana County, Pa., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. State police in Indiana County said troopers, local officers and emergency services responded at 12:35 a.m. Sunday to the shooting at the center in White Township, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh.

Nine people between the ages of 18 and 23 were shot, including a 22-year-old Pittsburgh man who died at the scene, police said. The wounded were taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana, Pennsylvania; UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC Marcy in Pittsburgh; and Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown. Some had already been treated and released, police said in an update later Sunday morning.

The shooting scene is about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from the campus of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, which was having its homecoming weekend. The school's vice president for student affairs, Thomas Segar, said two of the injured were students, and officials were working with their families to provide support.

Neighbor Robert Miller said he and his wife heard loud music coming from the building as they were about to go to bed. "Clearly we have not been able to interview everyone who was there," he told the newspaper."People were fleeing the scene — it was a chaotic scene."

Executive director Brandi Ports said on the center's Facebook page that officials are "praying for everyone involved" and that the center would be closed until further notice. Nearby resident Lillian Clemons told the Tribune-Review that she is a former director of the center and that her brother is among the many people who get meals there. She said she believes the center shouldn't be rented out on what she called "crazy weekends" such as homecoming.

Police say a mass shooting early Sunday morning in Pennsylvania left one dead and five injured.

