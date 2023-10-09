1 Karate Kid Song Was Originally Written For Rocky 3 (& Replaced By The Franchise's Biggest Hit)

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT One song from The Karate Kid was originally written for Rocky III, but it was replaced by the boxing franchise's biggest hit. Rocky III debuted in 1982 and saw a slightly more weary Italian Stallion (Sylvester Stallone) begrudgingly get in the ring with the younger, more antagonistic Clubber Yang (Mr.

At the time, it wasn't out of the ordinary for songs to be written by composers whose entire career consisted of optioning them to film studios during production without specifying how they would be used. Songs that might not have fit the tone or plot of one movie could be perfect for another, and so they were interchangeable.

The Karate Kid's "You're The Best" Was Written For Rocky 3 The signature song "You're The Best" by Joe Esposito was originally written for Rocky III prior to becoming attached to The Karate Kid. Sylvester Stallone passed on the song at the same time that The Karate Kid was in development, and it ended up fitting the tone of the film much better. headtopics.com

Rocky 3 Used The Hugely Successful "Eye Of The Tiger" Instead Instead of "You're The Best," Stallone chose "Eye Of The Tiger" by Scorpion instead, which went on to become a huge hit. With its relentless guitar rifts and marching time signature, it was the perfect song to help Rocky "go the distance" and get in the ring with Mr. T's Clubber Yang.

Rocky 4 Later Rejected A Song That Ended Up In The Karate Kid 2 Something similar happened again when Karate Kid 2's song was a Rocky IV reject. Peter Cetera's "Glory of Love" was originally going to be included in the film that saw the Italian Stallion go up against Ivan Drago, but it was passed over because it didn't fit Rocky triumphing against insurmountable odds. headtopics.com

