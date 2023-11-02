1 hospitalized after officer-involved shooting at popular Calabasas restaurant

It appears the incident may have started earlier at a McDonald's down the street, as officers had cordoned off the fast-food restaurant's parking lot where a machete was visible on the ground. Video from the scene near McDonald's showed detectives interviewing an apparent victim, who was displaying wounds to his leg and neck to be photographed for evidence, although he did not appear to be seriously injured.

The LAPD says someone ran inside the Sagebrush Cantina seeking help for an attack. Officers who responded to the scene were involved in a shooting and one person was then transported to a local hospital.Local residents say it is a surprising occurrence at a popular nightlife spot in a community known for being safe.

Alexia Cardenas was waiting near the Old Town Calabasas restaurant to pick up a friend who works at the Sagebrush. Her friend had called earlier in a panic, asking to be brought home after the shooting unfolded near the restaurant.

"It's insane," Cardenas said. "Calabasas is known for being safe. Recently things have been getting out of hand."

