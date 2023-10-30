1 dead after shooting early Monday morning on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found fatally shot on the city's northwest side.

According to IMPD, just after midnight, officers were called to the 3000 block of W. 39th Street on a reported person shot. There they found a male dead from gunshot wounds.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact IMPD Homicide at 317-327-3475 or CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

