1 Avatar: The Last Airbender Power Is Made Even Better By Gen V

By exploring what Marie Moreau can do with her blood-controlling powers, Gen V has taken a technique first explored in Avatar: The Last Airbender and made it even better. Avatar: The Last Airbender explored just how far the benders could go with their powers, with bloodbending being among the coolest and most disturbing of them.

Ever since The Boys aired, they've shown various ways in which superpowers first conceived by previous superhero franchises like Marvel and DC can be used in ways not even they thought of. It's the same case with how they've borrowed the bloodbending from Avatar: The Last Airbender. However, how Marie uses her psychic abilities to control blood feels so original that it doesn't feel like Gen V is ripping off how Avatar: The Last Airbender portrays bloodbending.

How Avatar: The Last Airbender Invented Bloodbending In arguably the most disturbing episode of Avatar: The Last Airbender, a waterbender named Hama, one of Avatar's strongest female characters, showed Katara the full extent of her waterbending abilities that Katara was unaware of, like taking the water out of trees and grass. headtopics.com

When Katara realized that Hama not only used bloodbending to escape captivity in a Fire Nation but had also been using her bloodbending to kidnap and imprison Fire Nation citizens, the two squared off. In one of the show's most haunting endings, Katara gets the upper hand on Hama by learning to bloodbend herself in time, which was exactly what Hama wanted all along. Doing so made her and Hama two of the very few characters in Avatar and Korra who could bloodbend.

Gen V Portrays Bloodbending Without Feeling Like It's Ripping Off Avatar Despite the powers being quite similar, there are various differences between how Marie uses her abilities to control blood and how Katara and Hama use theirs. Katara and Hama could only control the blood inside anyone's body. Marie can effectively control blood both internally and externally but has not used it to control anyone's body. headtopics.com

