$1,900 Canon RF 200-800mm f/6.3-9 Lens Delivers Extreme Reach

The RF 200-800mm f/6.3-9 lens weighs just 4.5 pounds (2,050 grams), so it can be used handheld. To help capture sharp handheld images, the lens features optical image stabilization (IS), which promises up to 7.5 stops of correction at 200mm and 5.5 stops at 800mm. Interestingly, the lens does not include an IS Mode switch on the lens barrel but instead automatically selects the appropriate IS mode, including an automatic panning detection feature.
The two zooms are also different sizes, as is to be expected. The RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 lens weighs about 3.3 pounds (1,525g). It is also noticeably shorter than the new RF 200-800mm lens. The RF 200-800mm has a max diameter of four inches (102.3mm) and is 12.4 inches (314.1mm) long at 200mm. On the other hand, the 100-500mm is 3.69 inches (93.8mm) in diameter and 8.17 inches (207.6mm) long at 100mm. Both lenses extend when zooming.A significant point of departure is price.
While there is naturally some expectation that image quality will be reduced, given that the RF 200-800mm lens is not part of Canon’s prestigious L series. However, Canon maintains that its new lens delivers excellent image quality and that photographers will be surprised by how good the lens performs. It is a lofty claim thatThe RF 200-800mm f/6.3-9 IS USM includes 17 lens elements across 11 groups, including three ultra-low dispersion elements.
As for autofocus, the USM in the model name tells it all. The lens sports Canon’s Nano USM focusing drive system. The lens can focus as close as 2.62 feet (0.8 meters) at 200mm and 10.83 feet (3.3m) at 800mm, resulting in a maximum magnification ratio of 0.25x at 200mm and 0.2x at 800mm.
