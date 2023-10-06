Dareus White buys a Powerball ticket at Cigarettes and More on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Pineville, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)A combination of all those factors means that unless there is a winner soon, the jackpot could top the record lottery prize ofand since then it has grown three times a week, with each drawing on Mondays, Wednesday and Saturdays without a winner.

When someone wins the big prize and the jackpot reverts to about $20 million, sales drop dramatically. Those sales then rise steadily along with the top prize. For Wednesday night’s drawing, roughly 25% of the 292.2 million possible Powerball combinations were selected, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. That was up from about 20% for the drawing Monday night.

Of course, people can win when jackpots are relatively small, as the odds never change, but the fewer tickets purchased, the less likely there will be a winner.Plenty of people buy Powerball tickets, but sales are far less than seven or eight years ago, when jackpots began to grow much larger after a change in the game’s odds. Before the jackpot odds worsened in 2015 from 1 in 175. headtopics.com

Initially, the giant prizes attract giant sales. For example, on Jan. 13, 2016, when a Powerball prize reached $1.5 billion — a record then, but close to what’s up for grabs Saturday — sales were so high that 88.6% of possible number combinations were covered. That’s more than double the sales expected this Saturday.

