$1.04 billion Powerball jackpot tempts players to brave long odds

The prize is the worlds ninth-largest lottery prize behind earlier drawings of Powerball and Mega Millions, the other nearly nationwide lottery game. The prize on the line Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 has grown so massive because there have been 32 consecutive drawings since someone won the jackpot. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)– An estimated $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs Monday night, tempting players to spend a couple dollars on a longshot chance at instant riches.

A Powerball ticket costs $2 in most states and players can pick their own numbers or have a computer make the selection. Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Read more:

ksatnews »

Powerball jackpot grows to an estimated $960M - 4th largest in historyThe Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $960 million with a cash option of $441 million this Saturday. This is the second-largest Powerball jackpot this year and the fourth-largest ever.

Powerball grows to ninth-largest lottery jackpot in history worth $960MThere have been 30 consecutive drawings without a winner since mid-July.

Saturday's Powerball jackpot worth $960MIt's the ninth-largest jackpot in lottery history.

A $960 million Powerball winner will be drawn Saturday nightNo tickets have been sold matching all six numbers since the $1.08 billion ticket sold in July at a downtown Los Angeles mini-market.

What you need to know about Saturday night's nearly $1 billion Powerball jackpotAnother Powerball drawing, another chance at a jackpot that is inching toward a billion dollars. The estimated $960 million prize up for grabs Saturday night is the world’s ninth-largest lottery jackpot.

Powerball jackpot nears $1 billion after long drought of winnersAnother Powerball drawing Saturday night, another chance at a jackpot that is inching toward $1 billion.

The prize is the worlds ninth-largest lottery prize behind earlier drawings of Powerball and Mega Millions, the other nearly nationwide lottery game. The prize on the line Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 has grown so massive because there have been 32 consecutive drawings since someone won the jackpot. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)– An estimated $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs Monday night, tempting players to spend a couple dollars on a longshot chance at instant riches.The prize has grown so massive because there have been 32 consecutive drawings since someone matched all five white balls and the Powerball to, paid annually over 30 years. Winners nearly always pick the cash option, which for Monday night's drawing would be an estimated $478.2 million.

A Powerball ticket costs $2 in most states and players can pick their own numbers or have a computer make the selection.

Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.