$1.04 billion Powerball jackpot tempts players to brave long odds

A Powerball ticket costs $2 in most states and players can pick their own numbers or have a computer make the selection. Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The prize is the worlds ninth-largest lottery prize behind earlier drawings of Powerball and Mega Millions, the other nearly nationwide lottery game. The prize on the line Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 has grown so massive because there have been 32 consecutive drawings since someone won the jackpot. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)– An estimated $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs Monday night, tempting players to spend a couple dollars on a longshot chance at instant riches.The prize has grown so massive because there have been 32 consecutive drawings since someone matched all five white balls and the Powerball to, paid annually over 30 years. Winners nearly always pick the cash option, which for Monday night's drawing would be an estimated $478.2 million.
