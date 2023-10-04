007: Road to a Million Trailer Puts Real People Into James Bond Adventure

007: Road to A Million has a brand new trailer from Prime Video. In this new clip, Brian Cox is putting reality contestants to the test as they race against each other for the chance at £1 million starting November 10. Being a 007-themed competition series, viewers are going to be treated to glimpses at locales like Venice, Jamaica, and of course, the Scottish Highlands.

Brian Cox wrote in a press release,"I got to see how ordinary people would cope with being on a James Bond adventure. As they travel the world to some of the most iconic Bond locations, it gets more intense and nail-biting. I enjoyed my role as both villain and tormentor, with license to put the hopeful participants through the mangle.

007: Road to A Million Brings The Action007: Road to A Million brings Cox into the role of a very different type of villain than TV fans are used to seeing him as in recent years. Succession's looming presence becomes more aligned with the kind of bad guys you would see in a James Bond movie during this Amazon series. headtopics.com

Here's how Amazon describes the show:"007: Road to a Million will see contestants competing in teams of two on a global adventure to win the ultimate prize of up to £1 million. Filmed in iconic Bond locations – from the Scottish Highlands to Venice and Jamaica – this cinematic format will be a test of intelligence, endurance and heroism.

Read more:

ComicBook »

007: Road to a Million Trailer: Brian Cox Hosts James Bond CompetitionIn the '007: Road to a Million' trailer, Brian Cox controls the fate of wannabe James Bonds as they take on challenges inspired by the iconic spy.

James Bond Contender Is Open for 007 Role (Though Not As The Iconic Spy)Richard Armitage has a different role in mind.

LeBron James: Bronny James To 'Get Back On The Court This Season'LeBron James: Bronny James To 'Get Back On The Court This Season' - RealGM Wiretap

‘007: Road To A Million’: Amazon Unveils First Look At Brian Cox’s “The Controller” In Big-Budget Competition ShowIt’s James Bond Day, so Amazon Prime Video has teased upcoming big-budget competition show 007: Road to a Million, giving viewers a first look at Succession star Brian Cox as “The Contr…

Lindian sets exploration target in MaliASX-listed Lindian Resources has announced an exploration target of between 400-million and 800-million tonnes, grading between 2% and 2.7% total rare earth at its Kangankunde project, in Mali. The announcement of the exploration target follows shortly on the report of a maiden mineral resource of 261-million tonnes at Kangankunde. Grading at 2.19% total rare earth oxides, the project is estimated to host some 5.7-million tonnes of contained rare earths, including 1.2-million tonnes of contained neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr).

Anchorage mayor seeks to offer property tax relief as part of proposed budgetThe mayor said his $597 million proposed budget is a $2.4 million decrease from his 2023 revised budget, and $12 million beneath the tax cap.