000270 Stock Price | Kia Corp. Stock Quote (S. Korea: KRX) | MarketWatch

I’m 67 and retired with $2 million after investing in McDonalds and Facebook — but now I think I should ‘park my money.’ What should I do? Hyundai and Kia recall 3.4 million cars over fire risk, and urge people to park them outsideHyundai, Kia Recall 3.

I’m 67 and retired with $2 million after investing in McDonalds and Facebook — but now I think I should ‘park my money.’ What should I do? Hyundai and Kia recall 3.4 million cars over fire risk, and urge people to park them outsideHyundai, Kia Recall 3.3 Million Vehicles Due to Fire RiskJudge declines to approve Hyundai, Kia class-action settlement, noting weak proposed remediesGM, Hyundai and other car manufacturers to build 30,000 fast EV chargers in challenge to TeslaStrong demand drives U.S. new vehicle sales nearly 17% higher in first half of 2023Kia and Hyundai settlement: See if you qualify for part of the $200 million payoutElectric vehicles will cut oil demand by 5 million barrels a day as soon as 2030: IEASpate of auto thefts prompt 17 states to urge Kia, Hyundai recallsU.S. auto sales rise 7.5% in first quarter, even as interest rates for car loans hit 15-year highLooking for Tax Deductions? Here Are the Big Ones This Year.Kia Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles. It operates through the following segment: Passenger Cars, Recreational Vehicles, and Commercial Vehicles. It also provides leasing vehicles, providing vehicle maintenance services, and automobile parts. The company was founded on December 11, 1944 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

GameStop Corp. Cl A stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitorsShares of GameStop Corp. Cl A slid 5.13% to $14.60 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500...

Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitorsShares of Microsoft Corp. shed 2.61% to $313.39 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index...

Bank of America Corp. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitorsShares of Bank of America Corp. slipped 2.96% to $25.91 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P...

VinFast’s stock falls below listing price just seven weeks after EV maker's IPOVinFast’s stock is down 90% from its 52-week high of $93 on Aug. 28.

Netflix's price hike plans may prove untimely as economy and stock market weakens, analyst saysA report that Netflix Inc. is planning to raise prices as soon as the current actors strike is over may prove untimely.

Neptune Beach police looking for man connected to child abuse, theft caseIf you have seen Sean Michael Hollod, call 904-270-2413 or 1-866-845-TIPS.