Zinchenko: Arsenal Can Compete with the Best Teams

Oleksandr Zinchenko believes Arsenal have proved they can compete with the world’s best teams as the club’s pursuit of domestic and European glory intensifies. Mikel Arteta’s men kept up the pace with Premier League title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City thanks to Wednesday evening’s comfortable 2-0 victory over lowly Luton. The Gunners are also chasing Champions League success and next week begin a two-legged quarter-final against Bayern Munich.
With the season at a pivotal stage, left-back Zinchenko feels taking four top-flight points from both Jurgen Klopp’s Reds and Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions this term gives his side confidence.“Yeah, I won’t lie to you, 100 per cent because it shows that we are ready to compete with the best teams in the world,” he said. “It’s not easy to play against City away and also Liverpool away and the other teams as well – I don’t want to be disrespectful to the others. It shows that Arsenal are ready to fight for i
Arsenal Oleksandr Zinchenko Competition Premier League Champions League
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Oleksandr Zinchenko says Arsenal can ‘compete with the best teams in the world’The Gunners are in the hunt for both the Premier League and the Champions League.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »