Zinchenko: Arsenal Can Compete with the Best Teams

Oleksandr Zinchenko believes Arsenal have proved they can compete with the world’s best teams as the club’s pursuit of domestic and European glory intensifies. Mikel Arteta’s men kept up the pace with Premier League title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City thanks to Wednesday evening’s comfortable 2-0 victory over lowly Luton. The Gunners are also chasing Champions League success and next week begin a two-legged quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

With the season at a pivotal stage, left-back Zinchenko feels taking four top-flight points from both Jurgen Klopp’s Reds and Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions this term gives his side confidence.“Yeah, I won’t lie to you, 100 per cent because it shows that we are ready to compete with the best teams in the world,” he said. “It’s not easy to play against City away and also Liverpool away and the other teams as well – I don’t want to be disrespectful to the others. It shows that Arsenal are ready to fight for i

Arsenal Oleksandr Zinchenko Competition Premier League Champions League

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Observer_Owl / 🏆 18. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oleksandr Zinchenko says Arsenal can ‘compete with the best teams in the world’The Gunners are in the hunt for both the Premier League and the Champions League.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Arsenal make Oleksandr Zinchenko transfer decision after Bayern Munich twistThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

'Man United trio were levels above our Arsenal team we could never compete'Man United entered an era of dominance in the late 2000s and early 2010s with former rivals Arsenal left to struggle for Champions League qualification

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta hails powerful big step as Arsenal reach Champions League quarter-finalsMikel Arteta has hailed the 'big step' Arsenal have taken in qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time in 14 years.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Zara Tindall to compete in world-class event in NottinghamshireThe Carnival is the first international event of the British season and will be attended by equestrian fans from all over the country

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Manchester dance group to compete in world championshipsPowerhouse Dance Team is the country's first dance team for all age groups to be invited to competing in the United States

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »