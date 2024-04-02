Zimbabwe Faces National Disaster as Drought Leaves Millions Hungry

Zimbabwe is on the brink of declaring a national disaster as a deepening drought leaves millions facing hunger. A huge area across the Zambia, Zimbabwe and Botswana border has just endured its driest February in decades, according to the United Nations' World Food Programme, devastating harvests of some crops.

But the dry conditions are biting further still, with a delayed start to the rainy season, followed by general low rainfall, has parched Angola in the west to northern and central Mozambique in the east. An estimated nine million people have been impacted by the drought in Malawi, along with more than six million in Zambia, UNICEF said. Both countries declared a state of emergency last month. Officials in Zimbabwe are considering following suit, where approximately 2.7 million people are at risk of hunge

