Zhou and Norris make pit stops, Verstappen extends lead

A 5.4s stop for Zhou , who has now made two stops since the restart. His pitlane loyalty card is gathering the stamps today. Norris pits from third at the end of lap 11. It is a smart 2.3s stop and he comes out on hards in 10th. Verstappen 's lead continues to increase, up to 3.4s, with a similar gap splitting Perez from Norris ."The steering is starting to feel a little bit strange. Lots of vibrations," reports Russell from P9.

Verstappen says his car is switching between understeering and oversteering as the tyres start to wear. His race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase says"I won't say I told you so," which clearly refers to him predicting this scenario."I see Lando struggling a bit," Sainz says on team radio. The Ferrari driver has moved back into DRS range of his former team-mate in the fight for third.The undercut is powerful today, with Hulkenberg only narrowly missing out on passing the RB driver as well.Verstappen's lead is up to

Zhou Norris Pit Stops Verstappen Lead Race Russell Steering Sainz Third Place

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Motorsport / 🏆 11. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

F1 drivers divided as Lando Norris sides with Alonso over big Russell crashWhile some drivers agreed with Fernando Alonso's Australia penalty, Lando Norris and others did not.

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen tops FP3 as Zhou crash causes red flagRed Bull's Max Verstappen topped a truncated final practice for Formula 1's 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – the session shortened by Zhou Guanyu's big crash in his Sauber.

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »

Lando Norris: Max Verstappen’s F1 dominance ‘not concerning at all’Lando Norris doesn't think Max Verstappen's dominant start to the 2024 F1 season is something to be concerned about.

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »

F1 Australian GP: Norris fastest in FP1 as Albon brings out red flagLando Norris led Max Verstappen and George Russell in first practice for Formula 1’s 2024 Australian Grand Prix, which was disrupted by a big crash for Williams driver Alex Albon.

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »

Sauber in race to fix Zhou Guanyu’s car after massive FP3 crashZhou Guanyu's heavy FP3 crash leaves Sauber with a lot of work to do ahead of F1 qualifying in Saudi Arabia.

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »

Zhou to start Australian GP from pitlane after front wing breakageChinese driver Guanyu Zhou will start the Australian Grand Prix from the pitlane after breaking his front wing during qualifying at Albert Park.

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »