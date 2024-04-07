Zhou and Norris make pit stops, Verstappen extends lead

A 5.4s stop for Zhou , who has now made two stops since the restart. His pitlane loyalty card is gathering the stamps today. Norris pits from third at the end of lap 11. It is a smart 2.3s stop and he comes out on hards in 10th. Verstappen 's lead continues to increase, up to 3.4s, with a similar gap splitting Perez from Norris ."The steering is starting to feel a little bit strange. Lots of vibrations," reports Russell from P9.
Verstappen says his car is switching between understeering and oversteering as the tyres start to wear. His race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase says"I won't say I told you so," which clearly refers to him predicting this scenario."I see Lando struggling a bit," Sainz says on team radio. The Ferrari driver has moved back into DRS range of his former team-mate in the fight for third.The undercut is powerful today, with Hulkenberg only narrowly missing out on passing the RB driver as well.Verstappen's lead is up to
Zhou Norris Pit Stops Verstappen Lead Race Russell Steering Sainz Third Place
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »
Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »
Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »
Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »
Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »
Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »