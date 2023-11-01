Zhilei Zhang offers to fight Anthony Joshua before the end of the year

Zhang ready to offer Joshua an option in December (Picture: Getty) Zhelei Zhang is ready to fight Anthony Joshua in a huge heavyweight showdown to close out the year. The Chinese heavyweight secured two devastating knockout victories over Joe Joyce this year, becoming the mandatory challenger for Oleksandr Usyk’s WBO title in the process.

’ With Fury and Usyk – and their world titles – tied up for the foreseeable future, Zhang is eager to take on top names like Joshua and Wilder. But should those fights not materialise he will also welcome challenges from those around the fringes of the world title scene including British duo Daniel Dubois and Derek Chisora. ‘Right now, we’re still looking to see what happens with the unification, because the unification overrides everything,’ Zhang said.

