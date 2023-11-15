Zero International Caps: Ezri Konsa and Cole Palmer

Ezri Konsa and Cole Palmer might come off this list over the next few days but for now, this lot have a big old 0 (0) next to their name. Simple qualification rules. Zero full international caps. Can have played as much age-group football as they like – indeed, it’s encouraged – been called up to the national squad and even spent a decade warming the bench in one case.

Only caps count…We have a feeling that Eddie Nketiah might stall at one England cap but Vieira is yet to get out of the blocks for Portugal despite appearing in the top 10 players with Portugal Under-21 caps (heading by former Everton loanee Manuel Fernandes) after breaking through at Porto. Not being close to first choice at Arsenal is not helping his case.Might be a short stay on this list as Konsa has now been called up by Gareth Southgate for England in the absence of Lewis Dunk, John Stones and Levi Colwill. As Aston Villa have established himself in the top five, Konsa has formed a phenomenal partnership with the brilliant Pau Torres. He owes Unai Emery a massive debt of gratitud

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: F365 »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

METROUK: Chelsea's Cole Palmer one of three uncapped players called into England squad England play Malta and North Macedonia during the international break.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

F365: Cole Palmer's Support for Man Utd Cole Palmer is dominating the football media and Man City fans are supposed to be mad that the ‘street-fighter’ supported Man Utd. Enjoy Mediawatch right here...

Source: F365 | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Chelsea's Cole Palmer opens up on move from Manchester CityIAN LADYMAN: Cole Palmer has no regrets about swapping Man City for Chelsea... but admits leaving the champions after 15 years was 'difficult' and reveals the meaning behind his goal celebration against Blues

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Lewis earns first England senior call-upThe 18-year-old will join up with Gareth Southgate's squad for the first time and will be joined by former Manchester City teammate Cole Palmer .

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

THEATHLETİC: Cole Expected to Win Cy Young AwardGerrit Cole's waited his turn. He's finished runner up in the Cy Young race multiple times. But this should be his moment Wednesday night, writes tylerkepner. It’s time to kick Cole out of the Just Shy of Cy Club ⤵️

Source: TheAthletic | Read more »

METROUK: Coronation Street exit confirmed for Tyrone after Alan Halsall surgeryAfter confirming he's not gambling, Ronnie refuses to let Ed withdraw any money from the business to pay for a Wendy House for Glory for Christmas. Having opened a credit card addressed to Norris Cole, Ed decides to take Norris' card to a Casino.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »