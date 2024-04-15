Zendaya Serves Tenniscore Vibes at Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

?), the actress has come through with another series of serves, this time with a tenniscore spin, nodding to her upcoming flick Zendaya was serving major tenniscore vibes from the crowd

Continuing with her courtside style agenda, Zendaya attended the seventh day of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin. The actress opted for a white sleeveless vest tucked into a white box pleat skirt, her now-signature Baroque Bob hairstyle and a fresh French mani – very all-American country club.photocall which took place over the weekend in Milan. But her super similar outfit also stuck to the 'tennis whites' theme.

Zendaya Tenniscore Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Fashion Style

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



hellomag / 🏆 24. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Andy Murray to miss tournaments in Monte Carlo and Munich due to ankle issueIt is also uncertain when the Scot will be back on court.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Andy Murray to miss tournaments in Monte Carlo and Munich due to ankle issueIt is also uncertain when the Scot will be back on court.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Daniil Medvedev loses his cool during victory over Gael Monfils in Monte CarloThe 2021 US Open champion angrily disagreed with two calls on the baseline.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Daniil Medvedev loses his cool during victory over Gael Monfils in Monte CarloThe 2021 US Open champion angrily disagreed with two calls on the baseline.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Jannik Sinner: World No 2 opens his Monte Carlo Masters campaign in sparkling fashionJannik Sinner started his clay court season in sparkling fashion as the red-hot Italian crushed Sebastian Korda 6-1 6-2 at the Monte Carlo Masters on Wednesday.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Monte Carlo Masters: Defending champion Andrey Rublev beaten by Alexei PopyrinDefending Monte Carlo Masters champion Andrey Rublev is knocked out in straight sets by Alexei Popyrin in the second round.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »