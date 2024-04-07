Zarco Aims to Match Rossi with Ducati Switch

His switch to Ducati this year is to enable him to match Rossi , Zarco believes. “He wants to catch up with Valentino Rossi in the number of titles. Zarco swapped his Pramac Ducati for LCR Honda this season, moving from the best bike on last year’s grid to the worst, but benefitting from the contract length. Marquez made the opposite move, ending his long association with Repsol Honda and now debuting with Gresini Ducati .
Stakes within Ducati rose in Portimao at the last round, when reigning MotoGP champion and factory star man Francesco Bagnaia wiped himself and Marquez out. “There is always a bit of blame on both of them, between the one who endures and the one who is too confident,” Zarco said about their incident. The French veteran warned that Marquez’s presence within Ducati will cause concern among other riders. “Pecco is very calm, but Marc is annoying, so it is going to be very interesting. How Ducati manages the fall-out from Marquez and Bagnaia’s clash will be pivotal
Zarco Ducati Rossi Marquez Motogp Titles Switch Concern Riders
