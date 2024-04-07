Zarco Aims to Match Rossi with Ducati Switch

His switch to Ducati this year is to enable him to match Rossi , Zarco believes. “He wants to catch up with Valentino Rossi in the number of titles. Zarco swapped his Pramac Ducati for LCR Honda this season, moving from the best bike on last year’s grid to the worst, but benefitting from the contract length. Marquez made the opposite move, ending his long association with Repsol Honda and now debuting with Gresini Ducati .

Stakes within Ducati rose in Portimao at the last round, when reigning MotoGP champion and factory star man Francesco Bagnaia wiped himself and Marquez out. “There is always a bit of blame on both of them, between the one who endures and the one who is too confident,” Zarco said about their incident. The French veteran warned that Marquez’s presence within Ducati will cause concern among other riders. “Pecco is very calm, but Marc is annoying, so it is going to be very interesting. How Ducati manages the fall-out from Marquez and Bagnaia’s clash will be pivotal

Zarco Ducati Rossi Marquez Motogp Titles Switch Concern Riders

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



crash_motogp / 🏆 33. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Johann Zarco top Honda in Qatar, “difficult to do much more”Johann Zarco finishes twelfth and top Honda after a last lap pass on Joan Mir in Qatar.

Source: crash_motogp - 🏆 33. / 68 Read more »

Zarco: ‘Marc fast at Portimao last year, maybe we can have less disadvantage’Johann Zarco: 'I was quite impressed by how fast Marc was there last year. Maybe we can have less disadvantage than on a very fast track like Qatar.'

Source: crash_motogp - 🏆 33. / 68 Read more »

Zarco not 'scared' of losing riding style on Honda like in KTM MotoGP daysNew LCR recruit Johann Zarco says he is not “scared” that he will lose his riding style while acclimatising to Honda’s MotoGP bike in 2024.

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »

KTM: “Marc Marquez won’t become the new No1 at Ducati”KTM boss offers a blunt reminder of the competition Marc Marquez faces within Ducati

Source: crash_motogp - 🏆 33. / 68 Read more »

Jorge Martin intent on joining factory Ducati team: ‘They know what I want’Jorge Martin has made it clear that he wants to join Francesco Bagnaia at the Lenovo Ducati team.

Source: crash_motogp - 🏆 33. / 68 Read more »

Italian MotoGP: Quartararo ends Ducati dominance with emotional Mugello winFabio Quartararo eased away once in front for an emotional win dedicated to the memory of Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier in the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix.

Source: crash_motogp - 🏆 33. / 68 Read more »