Zara Tindall, 18, models dark pixie cut and thigh split wedding guest dress

proved she wasn't afraid to switch up her look as she sported a very on-trend nineties haircut at a royal wedding in 1999.
Before she settled on the trademark blonde mid-length hair she is known for today, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's daughter tested out a dark blonde pixie cut with auburn undertones. The 18-year-old royal was pictured attending her uncle Prince Edward's big day with Sophie Rhys-Jones, joining the likes of stars such as Halle Berry, Victoria Beckham and Demi Moore with their chic cropped locks.
Proving her equally adventurous fashion choices back in 1999, Zara wore a floor-length wedding guest dress gown with a black column skirt featuring a daring leg split and a blue patterned top with a V-neck. A matching blue swirled bolero jacket covered her shoulders as she stood outside St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle following the ceremony. headtopics.com
The PR boss, now known as the Duchess of Edinburgh, looked beautiful in a wedding coat dress designed by Samantha Shaw, which hid her sparkly She added a diamond tiara from the late Queen Elizabeth II's private collection and a black and white pearl necklace gifted to her by her husband Prince Edward.: "There was an evening dress under the coat dress, which was to remain super private for the evening dinner, and I had to get the fabric perfectly dyed to colour-match the beautiful stone of St George’s Chapel. Getting up there without being noticed was fun – and also a huge challenge.