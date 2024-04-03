Zara Store in Liverpool ONE to Undergo Major Expansion

Liverpool ONE has announced one of its stores is set to undergo a major expansion, almost doubling in size. To accommodate new facilities and technologies, fashion retailer Zara will jump from its current 27,000 sq ft unit to 42,000 sq ft.

The revamped store is expected to open later this year. Zara plans to offer a larger selection of menswear, womenswear, and childrenswear with new in-store technologies such as self-service areas and online order collection points.

