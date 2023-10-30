Zara McDermott's theory behind early Strictly Come Dancing exit

It was the end of the road for Zara at the weekend (Picture: BBC) Zara McDermott’s Strictly Come Dancing journey came to an end on Sunday night, and reports indicate that she blames her TV past for her exit. After facing off against Adam Thomas, who joined her in the bottom two at the weekend, Zara was sent home during Halloween week by the four judges.

’ ‘Ultimately, she’s still remembered as a reality star and she feels that viewers just couldn’t get past her being an ex-Love Island contestant,’ they added. Her Love Island past might have worked against her (Picture: ITV) Zara lasted 15 days in the Love Island villa (Picture: ITV) When asked about her experience of taking part in the competition by host Tess Daly, Zara looked back fondly at the time she’d spent with Graziano. ‘I have had the time of my life. Just to be here is incredible.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MetroUK »

Former Love Island star Zara McDermott eliminated from Strictly Come DancingFormer Love Island star Zara McDermott and her partner Graziano Di Prima have been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing after a dance-off. Their Charleston dance failed to impress the judges and they lost to Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk. Read more ⮕

Zara McDermott Eliminated from Strictly Come DancingFormer Love Island star Zara McDermott and her partner Graziano Di Prima have been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing after a face-off with Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk. Read more ⮕

Zara McDermott blames reality TV past and medical emergency for Strictly Come Dancing eliminationZara McDermott, a former Love Island star, reveals why she believes she didn't receive as many votes in Strictly Come Dancing 2023 compared to other contestants. Read more ⮕

Zara McDermott blames reality TV past and medical emergency for Strictly Come Dancing eliminationZara McDermott, a former Love Island star, reveals why she believes she didn't receive as many votes in Strictly Come Dancing compared to other contestants. Read more ⮕

Zara McDermott blames reality TV past and medical emergency for Strictly Come Dancing eliminationZara McDermott, a former Love Island star, reveals why she believes she didn't receive as many votes in Strictly Come Dancing compared to other contestants. Read more ⮕

Zara McDermott Eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing 2023Zara McDermott was the fifth contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2023 following Sunday's dance off against Adam Thomas. Read more ⮕