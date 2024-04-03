Zambian Singer August Releases Vinyl on Shed Load Records

August, a singer-songwriter from Zambia, is releasing a five-track vinyl on Shed Load Records. He will play a launch gig at Shed Load of Vinyl before going on a national instore tour. August discovered his singing voice at school in Doncaster and pursued music despite his academically inclined family.

