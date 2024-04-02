YouTuber Compares Lincolnshire Coastal Town to Benidorm

A YouTuber has likened a popular Lincolnshire coastal town to Benidorm in a video where he tours the area in search of a pint. The content creator, who goes by the name Honest Places, recently took a trip to Ingoldmells as part of a series where he gives honest reviews of what he calls the 'less desirable' areas in the UK.

The video posted on his channel, which has more than 22,000 subscribers, sees him walk around Ingoldmells to find out what attracts tourists to the area and if any pubs are open before the holiday season starts. At the start of the video, he pointed out a number of business signs by the seafront which reminded him of Benidorm. He said: "If you've been to Benidorm or any Spanish town which caters for English people, these signs are very Benidorm-like. They've always got pictures of the food on it and stuff like that

