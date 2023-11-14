YouTube to require disclosure of deepfake videos

This red tape will be rolled out over the coming months and apply to material uploaded by users, we're told Specifically, the Google-owned vid-sharing giant will require content creators to disclose if their videos contain believable synthetic footage of made-up events, including AI-made depictions, or deepfakes that put words in people's mouths.

In those cases, a label will be added to a video's description declaring the content was altered or digitally generated, and a more prominent note will be added to the video player itself if the content is particularly sensitive. Breaking the rules will lead to content being torn down and accounts punished.We’ll require creators to disclose when they've created altered or synthetic content that is realistic, including using AI tools. When creators upload content, we will have new options for them to select to indicate that it contains realistic altered or synthetic materia

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: THEREGİSTER »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

METROUK: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 review - a fake video gameGameCentral offers its final verdict on the Modern Warfare 3 reboot and what is easily the worst mainline Call Of Duty game so far.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Big Brother's fake eviction twist shocks viewersBig Brother viewers were shocked at the fake eviction twist on Monday night's episode. Three housemates were 'evicted' but were later told they would live in a secret spare room and await the public's vote. Only one of them will survive and return to the house.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: Belfast writer creates Northern Irish version of Father Ted for new web seriesA Belfast writer and director has created a Northern Irish version of Father Ted for a new web series. Pastor Ed reimagines the popular comedy series and turns it on its head, focusing on two protestant ministers, Ed and his sidekick Dennis, who are also members of the Orange Order, as they navigate modern-day Northern Ireland. The web series, which will air on YouTube, consists of three episodes that have all taken inspiration from the classic Channel 4 comedy. It is the brainchild of 22-year-old Sean McConville, who is from Belfast and said his upbringing with a mixed background comes through in his writing. For each episode of the show, he focuses on a specific issue in contemporary Northern Ireland, in the light-hearted way we would expect from Father Ted.

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Third of teens have seen real-life violence in TikTok video nasties in last yearResearch has been carried out by a Home Office-backed charity showing the scale of violent viral videos.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: Nottingham Forest Fan Given Second Chance to Perform Last Post at City GroundLatest Nottingham Forest news from NottinghamshireLive as the Reds share a classy video on Armistice Day

Source: nottslive | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Lewis Ferguson sent video message to Accies kids ahead of UEFA Youth League tieThe Scotland star was happy to wish the young stars well as they followed in his footsteps

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »