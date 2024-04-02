YouTube evidence helps catch killers of Lyrico Steede

Key evidence found on YouTube helped catch the "pretend gangsters" who killed Lyrico Steede. Viewers tuned into the first episode of a new Channel 4 crime documentary which focused on the fatal stabbing of the Nottingham teenager. Throughout the episode, viewers were shown how the police dealt with the investigation from start to finish, and went from a "whodunnit" situation to having five suspects in custody.
The 17-year-old was killed in Bulwell in February 2018, and the episode showed bodycam and CCTV footage that viewers would not have seen before. The episode begins with a harrowing 999 call, in which a woman tells the operator that someone has knocked at her door saying he had been stabbed and is dying. Bodycam footage is then played, which shows officers at the scene where Lyrico was found. Det Supt Williams stated: "Someone had chased down a child, stabbed him nearly 20 times, But there wasn't much more he could say other than his name, Lyrico Steede.
