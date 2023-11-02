Yousef Makki's sister wins legal battle to clear his name

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

Standing in the cemetery between her mother's and brother's well-tended graves this week, Jade Akoum didn't care who saw her laughing, then crying, as she delivered news she knew they would both want to hear. She had just won a four-year legal battle to clear her brother Yousef Makki's name and have it put on public record that the brilliant 17-year-old was 'unlawfully killed' by teenager Joshua Molnar in 2019. Molnar, a public schoolboy, who was also 17 when he stabbed Yousef, had previously been acquitted of murder and manslaughter, having claimed he acted in self-defence - something the family simply did not accept. After sitting through four days of evidence and legal arguments at a Manchester coroner's court - including testimony from Molnar himself - Jade couldn't wait to get to nearby Southern Cemetery where both Yousef and their mother, Debbie, are buried. Debbie died three years ago, after begging her daughter to take up the mantle in the battle for justice for her 'golden boy'. 'I used to feel guilty when I visited the cemetery, like I was letting both my brother and mum down, but last week I had a real sense of peace,' says Jade, a serene but highly focused young woman, who admits the fight took so much out of her she came close to giving up

