Your next Leeds takeaway meal: Smashed burgers, wild wings, fried chicken, ice cream, desserts & mocktails

Banging burgers, crispy chicken, delicious desserts and out-of-this-world ice-cream are putting this takeaway firmly on the fast food map in Leeds. There’s definitely a buzz about Wild Wingz which is wowing customers with its massive menu, great service and quality. With a five star Food Standards Agency hygiene rating and plenty of five star reviews on the likes of Google and Just Eats it’s attracting new and repeat customers throughout the city.

Feed the family With box meals and mini meals for the kids you can be sure there will be something for all the family from the little ones to grandpa and you can add to your order from the huge choice of sides like coleslaw, onion rings, curly fries, mac n cheese chips, halloumi sticks and more. Desserts A mouth-watering range of desserts is on offer as well as really creamy ice-cream in a huge range of flavours.

