Younger People from High-Income Neighborhoods Prioritized for COVID-19 Vaccines in NYC

A study has found that many younger people from high-income neighborhoods in New York City have jumped the eligibility queue for COVID-19 vaccines. The study suggests that individuals from wealthier areas have been able to access vaccines before their turn, potentially disadvantaging those from lower-income communities.

