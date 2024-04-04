Young Woman with Depression and Autism to End Life with Euthanasia

A young woman with depression, autism, and borderline personality disorder in the Netherlands has decided to end her life through euthanasia. Zoraya ter Beek, 28, who once aspired to become a psychiatrist, will be euthanised at her home next month. Despite living with her boyfriend and their two cats, she feels tired of living. After being told by a psychiatrist that there is no more help available, she made the decision to die.

She plans to be cremated to spare her boyfriend from cleaning her grave

Euthanasia Depression Autism Borderline Personality Disorder Netherlands

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MetroUK / 🏆 13. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Young Woman with Depression and Autism to End Life with EuthanasiaA young woman in the Netherlands with depression, autism, and borderline personality disorder has chosen euthanasia as a way to end her life. Despite living with her boyfriend, she feels tired of living and has decided to die. She plans to be cremated to spare her boyfriend from having to clean her grave.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Autism: Model railway club providing safe space for young peopleA model railway club in Bangor is helping more autistic young people get involved in the hobby.

Source: BBCNewsNI - 🏆 95. / 52 Read more »

Woman inspired by siblings with autism sets up training and wellbeing businessA woman from Co Tyrone says she was inspired to set up her own training and wellbeing business after being inspired by her two siblings who have autism.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Woman is arrested on suspicion of child neglect after three young children who went missing with...The three children were reported missing from Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, after being last seen at 12pm on Friday 22 March.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Young woman searches for 'heroes' who helped her after car accidentA young woman in Scotland is searching for the two individuals who came to her aid after she was hit by a car in Glasgow. She suffered a bad concussion but was told by medics that she was lucky to escape with no further injuries. She has launched a social media appeal to find the two girls and their puppy who helped her.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Young woman who fell 15ft into ravine while skiing left 'fighting for life'Olivia Corbiere has had part of her skull remove to reduce bleeding on her brain during emergency surgery in Bansko, Bulgaria, after the horror accident.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »