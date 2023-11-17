Young US family moves to Scotland due to political climate

A young family quit life on a US ranch to re-start their life in Scotland because they were fed up of the US "political climate". Callie Phillips, 25, her husband, Chase, 27, and their two daughters - Westlyn, three, and Saylor, one - moved out of the US over fears it was heading towards chaos. They left behind their home and ranch life in Hogeland, rural Montana, and moved around 4,000 miles to Glasgow with their children.

They have so far been bewildered by British metrics of measurement, public transport and Glaswegian accents. They've also been confused by the naming of washing-up liquid - and the phrase 'are you daft?'

